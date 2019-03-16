The Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe is produced by SGU Productions, LLC – dedicated to promoting critical thinking, reason, and the public understanding of science through online and other media. The first episode of the SGU podcast went online on May 4th, 2005. It soon became a popular science/skeptical podcast, and remains one of the most popular science podcasts on iTunes.
SGU Podcasting Awards:
- 2015 People’s Choice Podcast Award in the Science category
- 2012 People’s Choice Podcast Award in the Science category
- 2011 People’s Choice Podcast Award in the Science category
- 2010 People’s Choice Podcast Award in the Science category
- 2010 Physics.org Best Podcast Nominee
- 2009 People’s Choice Podcast Award in the Education category
The Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe Episodes
- Interview with Dark Matter specialist, Bjeorn Penning; News Items: 5G is Coming, Hardy Exoplanets, Moonquakes, Don't Farm Octopuses; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Daniel Clark, Director of Behind the Curve; News Items: Reporting UFOs, Phosphorene Nanoribbons, Hearables; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or Fiction
- Live from Bethlehem with guest George Hrab; News Items: Reading the Brain, JAMA on Medical Misinformation, Thanos Apocalypse, Fake Gay Cure; Skeptical Experiences; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Energy Free Cooling, First Molecule, Reviving Pig Brains, Fake Miracle Cure; Who's That Noisy; Your questions and E-mails: Journal Reliability; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: FDA on GMO Labeling, Tabletop Fusion, Light Pollution, Another Mars Bacteria Claim, Biosynthetic Computer; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Flying Cars; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Quantum Acupuncture, Flying Cars and Space Planes, Picture of Black Hole, Quantum Engine; Who's That Noisy; Questions and E-mails: Mexican Wave, Plastic Bags; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Fossils from the KT, Brain Scans as Evidence, Mars Methane Mystery, AI Designed Materials; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: NASA Space Suits, Flat Earth Fail; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue - Tyler Black; News Items: Back to the Moon, Get Rid of Statistical Significance, Alcosynth, Predicting Suicide, Coal vs Renewables; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Whaddya Know: Animals and Music; News Items: Black Holes and Space Travel, Sugary Drinks and Heart Disease, Electrical Stimulation for Depression; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Questions and E-mails: Atomic Clocks, GMOs; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Peter de Jager; News Items: Release of Golden Rice, How Intelligent is AI, Atomic Clock May Replace GPS System; Who's That Noisy; Questions and E-mails: Audio book, Champing at the Bit; Science or Fiction
Older Skeptic's Guide Episodes
- News Items: Fake Sex Doctor, Psychic Sting, Homeopaths in Honduras, Seeing Infrared; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy: Global Warming Edition; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Plenum; News Items: Expanded DNA Code, Quark Matter, Ancient Mobility, OneWeb Flies, Signature of Consciousness; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Warning About Big Data in Science; Live from the AAAS: What Is Scientific Skepticism; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy; Follow Up on Jupiter's Magnetic Field and Insect Apocalypse
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Alice Lee; News Items: Caring About Robots, Concrete Battery, Insect Collapse, Asteroid Mining; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Who Was Robin Hood, Medical Errors, Magnetic North Pole, Celery Juice, CRISPR Update; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Prosody; News Items: Cure for Cancer?; Liquid Fuel from Sunlight; Metallic Wood; Oldest Rock; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Whaddya Know: Periodic Table; News Items: Measles Hotspot, New Atom Smasher, Mapping the Brain, Animals in Winter; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Microbes on Mars, Memory Works Backwards, Elephants without Tusks, Dunning Kruger and GMOs, Room Temperature Superconductivity; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Your Questions and E-mails: Climate Change Around the World, Dangers of AI; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Nancy Grace Roman; News Items: Face Scanning for Disease, Cancer Stats and Crowdfunding Quackery, Cleaning Up Ocean Trash, Butterfly Decline, When Galaxies Collide; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Alpha Go Correction, CIA Follow Up; Science or Fiction
- Predictions for 2018 and 2019; News Items: Ultima Thule, Magic and Pseudoscience, AI Breakthrough; Science or Fiction
- 2018 Year End Review; Best and Worst of 2018; SGUs Visit to the CIA; Science News of the Year; Skeptical Hero and Jackass of the year; In Memoriam; Science or Fiction
- Live from London; SGU Guide to Americanisms; Which Movies Need Sequels; Air Dryers vs Paper Towels; Classic Pseudoscience: ESP, Piltdown Man, Loch Ness Monster, UFOs; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Susan Gerbic; Guest Rogue Brian Trent; What's the Word: Philopatry; News Items: Release Active Drugs, Voyage 2 Update, Fast Radio Bursts Alien Hypothesis, China's Moon Mission, The Chickenocene; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Nick Pyenson; Living in the era of fake news; News Items: Back to the Moon, Gene Editing Babies; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Global Warming Report, The New Kilogram, Insight Mars Lander; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Atlantis Claim; Science or Fiction
- QED 2018 Private Show with guest rogue George Hrab; Audience Q&A; Personal Heroes; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Devin Bray; What's the Word: Cybernetics; News Items: Earth's Dusty Satellites, How We Think, The Mad Russian, Engineering Photsynthesis; Is Stuff Real; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- What's The Word: Agglutination; News Items: Oumuamua Update, Glasses for Color Blindness, Anti-Gravity, NASA Retires Kepler, New Controversial Opioid; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails; Science or Fiction
- Live from Cambridge; Complete the Science Headline; News Items: Reliability vs Validity, Soyuz Failed Launch, Hot Jupiters, Bottom Baryons, UFO Government Waste, What Is Psychopathy; Science or Fiction
- Live from QED 2018; Special Guest: Michael Marshall; Name That Pseudoscience; News Items: GMO-Free Himalayan Salt, Drugs in your Supplements, Fast Radio Burst Update, How Many Faces Do You Know, The Surface of Europa, Black Holes and Dark Matter, Latest IPCC Report; Science or Fiction
- SGU Debate Club - GM Humans, Is College for Everyone, Book vs Movie - Q&A
- What's the Word: Epistocracy; News Items: Ultrafaint Dwarf Galaxies, Monkeys and Wolves, WHO and TCM, Iron Age Sword, HPV Vaccine Update; Most Desirable Artifact; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superhero of Science: Eunice Newton Foote; News Items: Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry, Survey on New Age Beliefs; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Traumatic Memory; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Pathognomonic; News Items: Oldest Animal, Mosquito Apocalypse, Asteroid Pics, Croydon Cat Killer, Octopuses on Ecstasy; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Flu Season, That's Crazy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Basionym; News Items: Space X Flying to the Moon, Proxima b Weather, Wasps Are Important Too, Star vs Planet, Personality Types; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Trophic; News Items: Bogus Personality Tests, Pluto Revisited, Light Sails, Growing Brains; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Live from DragonCon; SGU Book Update; News Items: CRISPR Halts Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Nudging Asteroids into Earth Orbit, Illusory Control, Evidence of Previous Universes, Shatner on VR, Seeing Only Movement; Science or Fiction
- NECSS Private Show with George Hrab and Hai Ting; News Items: Why We Yawn, Motivated Reasoning vs Lazy Thinking, Isreali Moon Probe; Questions from George; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Transfect; News Items: Room Temperature Superconductor Questioned, Teleology and Conspiracies, Kratom Poisoning, Neanderthal Denisovan Child, Neutron Stars; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Phenomenology; News Items: Dunning Kruger Anti-vaccine Edition, Alien Abduction Stories, Smallpox Drug, Roundup Verdict, Schwarzite; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Arable Land; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Sean Carroll; What's the Word: Orthogonal; News Items: Remembering is Seeing, Hothouse Tipping Point, Novel Amino Acids, Weird, Rogue Planet, Corporal Punishment; Who's that Noisy; Questions and E-mails: Monkeys and Apes; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Robert Kurson, author of Rocket Men; What's the Word: Stylometry; News Items: Terraforming Mars, Shifty Eyes, Scutoid; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Alethea Dean; What's the Word: Stridulation; News Items: Lake on Mars, Reanalyzing the Drake Equation, In Search Of Reboot, More Energy Nonsense; Who's That Noisy, Science or Fiction
- Live from NECSS 2018 with special guest Bill Nye; News Items: Time Machine, Iceman's Last Meal, Training for Mars, Cosmic Ray Source, Virtual Reality Therapy, Testing Gravity; What's the Word: Definitions; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Etiology; News Items: Quantum Woo, Probing the Sun, Bullet Proof, Spider Ballooning, Hogweed; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Bio-Degradable Plastics; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Adsorption; News Items: Harlan Ellison Dies, Complex Organic Molecules on Enceladus, Clever Crows, New England Supervolcano, Marshmallow Test Revisited; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Non-Ionizing Radiation; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Endophyte; News Items: DNA Testing, Anti-Smart Meter Pseudoscience, Keeping Ahead of the Expanding Universe, Roots of Alcoholism; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Brit-Bashing; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Vector; News Items: Video Game Addiction, Continent of Stability, Return of Astrology, Antarctic Ice; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Polio Follow Up; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Rachel Carson; News Items: Lying About Golden Rice, Solar Roads Again, Polio Comeback, Fastest Supercomputer; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Hermeneutic; News Items: Sterile Neutrino, Tardigrade Lifespan, Louis Vuitton Rainmaker, Panspermia Follow Up; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Balance of Nature; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Irruptive; News Items: Colonizing Mars, Multivitamin Meta-analysis, AI Diagnostics, Musk's Twitter Breakdown; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jennifer Ouellette; What's the Word: Sapient vs Sentient; News Items: Cancer Quackery Death, EM Drive Follow Up, Loch Ness DNA, Largest Salamanders; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Panspermia; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Consanguineous; News Items: Yanny or Laurel, Google Duplex, Falcon-9 Launches, Coffee a Carcinogen, Alien Octopuses; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Adam Becker; What's the Word: Epiphyte; News Items: Knowledge of Evolution, Hawaii Volcanic Activity, Spider Silk and Steel, Toxic Moon Dust; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Ethan Winer; What's the Word: Fallacy; News Items: Flipping Magnetic Fields, Self-Assembling Space Telescope, JFK Headshot, Growing Brains; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Annealing vs Tempering; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Tobias Fuchslin; What's the Word: Annealing; News Items: Echochambers, Organic Solar Cells, Self-Cleaning Coating; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Communicating without Speaking, Nutrition Pseudoscience, Rare Earths, Eating Plastic; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Acidic Food; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Demon; News Items: 666, Buzz Aldrin and Aliens, AI Good and Evil, The Business of Exorcism, The Power of Satan; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Acidic vs Alkiline diet; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Mark Lynas; What's the Word: Atavism,; News Items: Cell Phones and Cancer, Robot Bees on Mars, Largest Dinosaurs; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Math, Interstitium Pseudoscience; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Emily Rosa; News Items: Vitamin C Myth, Atacama Mummy, Death by Apitherapy, New Views of Jupiter; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Vagility; News Items: NASA's Hammer, ESP on CBS, Free Speech; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Meat Consumption; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Brenda Miller; News Items: Stephen Hawking Dies, The Brain's Predictive Coding, Daylight Savings Time, Fusion in 15 years?; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Duct Tape and Amelia Earhart; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Heritable vs Inheritable; News Items: Not Too Many Too Soon, Lab Grown Meat, Seeing Around Corners, Opiods No Better; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Margaret Oakley Dayhoff; News Items: Low-Fat vs Low-Carb, Moa Genome, Superatomic Semiconductors, Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Meatleg Lives, Conspiracy Theorists; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Oscar Micheaux; News Items: Satellite Broadband, Superbrain Yoga, Video Game Violence; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Your Questions and E-mails: Cellulose and the Analemma; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Win Against Homeopathy, Life Beneath the Ice, Illuminati, Cancer-Fighting Nanorobots; What's the Word: Presbyopia; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Analemma; News Items: Falcon Heavy Launch, Egyptian Dinosaurs, Extragalactic Planets, Vulnerability to Fake News; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: GMOs and Glyphosate; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Brian Dunning and Emery Emery; News Items: Portable DNA Sequencing, Alternative Treatment for Bears, Acoustic Tractor Beam, Super Blue Blood Moon; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Driverless Cars; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Richard Saunders; What's the Word: Altricial; News Items: CES 2018, Space Lasers, Rainbow Dinosaur; Your Questions and E-mails: Denying Depression; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Richard Wiseman; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Sophie Wilson; News Items: Black Death, Britt Hermes Lawsuit, Fake News Follow Up; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Eutrophication; News Items: Astronaut John Young Dies, Raw Water, Space X Loses Satellite, Human WiFi, Cancer Deaths Declining; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Hormesis; Predictions 2017; News Items: Protein Folding Breakthrough, Nitrate-Free Bacon, Donkey Hide Snakeoil, Science or Fiction
- Year end review; Science 2017; Best and Worst of 2017; In Memoriam; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Accretion; News Items:FDA Regulates Homeopathy, Pentagon UFO Videos, How the Flu Kills, CDC Word Hubbub; Who's That Noisy; Interview with Joe Nickel; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Kathleen Drew-Baker; News Items: Space Policy Directive 1, Group Perception, Ticks Dinosaurs and Amber, Antarctic Extremophiles, Water Cloak; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Earthing; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Digitigrade; News Items: Nearly Complete Hominid Skeleton, Before the Big Bang, The Causes of Science Denial, This is Your Head in a Particle Accelerator; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Chunking, Follow Up on Net Neutrality; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Britte Hermes; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Hisako Koyama; News Items: Speciation Event Observed, UK Water Companies Use Dowsing, NET Neutrality, Interstellar Visitor; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- CSICon Special Recording, with Special Guest: George Hrab; Skeptical Ghost Stories; You Don't Know Me Bro; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Swartz Rose; News Items: Scientists' Warning, Smart Pills, Fact Checking on Facebook, Fast Electron Emissions; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: German; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Ontology; News Items: Risks of Gluten Free, Wormholes, Reversing Cell Aging, Gadolinium Law Suits, Universal Flu Vaccine; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Lava Tubes; Science or Fiction
- Live from CSICon 2017, with special guest, Dr. Rachael Dunlop; What's the Word: Epistemology; News Items: Halloween Bad Reporting, Skeptical Activism Down Under, Conspiracy Thinking, Lava Tubes on the Moon, T. rex Arms, Raccoon Intelligence, Millennials and Religion; Science or Fiction
- Private SGU recording made at DragonCon 2017
- What's the Word: EpicenterForgotten Superheroes of Science: Frances Glessner Lee; News Items: Debunking Works, Mindfulness Pseudoscience, Columbus Myths, Missing Matter; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Thermos Physics; Science or FictionInterview with Pamela Gay; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Martin Jim Aitken; News Items: Nobel Prizes in Physiology, Physics and Chemistry; Rocket Travel; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Cis-Trans; News Items: Chocolate Fungus, Mood Affects Flu Shot, Waking from Coma, International Moon Mission, Do Jellies Sleep; Who's that Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Celsius vs Fahrenheit; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Polymorphism; News Items: Pirates Ruined the Metric System, New Global Warming Estimate, Quackademic Medicine, Conspiracy Theories are for Losers, Asteroid Mining; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Gravity Train, Space Junk; Science or FictionInterview with Massimo Pigliucci; What's the Word: Occult; News Items: Equifax Data Breach, Cassini Grand Finale, Larges Void in the Universe, Microplastics; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionLive from DragonCon 2017 with special guest Brian Brushwood; Special: Costumes at DragonCon; News Items: The Benefits of Vaccines, Conspiracy Personality, Hurricane Harvey, Oldest Hominin Footprints, Heavy Element Creation, More False Claims from Goop, Deorbiting Space Debris, Electric Car Legislation; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Liminal; News Items: 40 Years of Voyager, Ichthyosaur, Strongest Resistive Magnet, GMO and Dunning Kruger, Banning Mention of Global Warming; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: Eran Segev; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Baltz; News Items: Vitamins and Cancer, Panera Marketing Fear, Radio Dish Noise, Outcomes and Gay Marriage, Cyborg Bacteria; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Syzygy; Your Questions and E-mails: Farts; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Eclipse Terminology; News Items: Concrete Gravity Trains, Backfire Effect, Polio Vaccines from Tobacco Plants, Antibiotic Resistance, Alternative Medicine Kills; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Atheist Study Follow up; Science or FictionInterview with Jeffrey Hall; What's the Word: Gestalt; News Items: Wiring Taste, Portable Neutrino Detector, Are Atheists Moral, Anthrax Killing Chimps; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Almonds; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Mildred Dresselhaus; News Items: Tracking Asteroids, Vaccinating Pets, The Return of Laetrile, Robot Safecrackers; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Recursive; Your Questions and E-mails: Sonic Boom; Science or FictionIn Memorium: Joe Novella; News Items: NFL Brains, Supersonic Flight, Soft Engines, Measles Vaccination, Moon Express; What's the Word: Parsimony; Science or FictionInterview with Michael Mann about climate change and what we can do about it.Live from NECSS 2017; Guest Rogue: Richard Saunders; Greetings from the ISS; News Items: The One Law of Robotics, Eusaurophargis dalsassoi, Gravitational Waves and Extra Dimensions, Homeopathy Ban from Pharmacies, Illness from Placentophagy, Planck's Constant, Cleaver Therapy, Disrupting Microphones; What's the Word: Portmanteau; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Sex and DNA; Science or FictionLive Recording from NECSS 2017 with special guest: George Hrab; News Items: Glyphosate Update, Chimp vs Human Strength, Sub-2 Hour Marathon, NASA vs Goop; Skeptical Spoonerisms; Science or Fiction; Live Questions: LED Lights, SGU E-mails, Snopes.Guest Rogue: Kavin Senapathy; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Virginia Apgar; News Items: Organic Effect, Hawking on Mars, Science in Court, Solar Eclipse; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Nominal; News Items: Relational Reasoning in Computers, Big Bang Problems, Breatharians, Biodynamic Farming, Coconut Snakeoil; Questions and E-mails: Metabolism Follow Up; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Breatrice Shilling; News Items: Deep Brain Stimulation, Fasting Exercise, The Sixth Extinction, Earliest Modern Human, Stars Born in Pairs; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Volatile; Questions and E-mails: CRISPR Follow Up; Science or FictionMovie Review - Alien: Covenant; News Items: Dinosaur Proteins Questioned, Another Gravitational Wave, Bigelow on Aliens, Don't Put Wasps Nests In Your Vagina; Who's That Noisy, Science or FictionInterview with Ed Stone; What's the Word: Epigenetics; News Items: Mandela Effect, Farming Land Use, Trump's Science Budget; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Bible Time Frame; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Julius Youngner; News Items: Nature and Nurture of Numbers, Daryl Bem Follow Up, Smart Meter Hubbub; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Conceptual Penis; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Degenerate; News Items: Are You Being Watched?, Mechanism Behind Dark Energy, Dinosaur Extinction, Rational Arguments for God?; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Indigenous Science, AI Follow Up; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Lillian Gilbreth; News Items: Satellite Broadband, Anti-Vaccine Pseudoscience, Measles Outbreak, Giant Gas; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Confabulate; Your Questions and E-mails: Electric Universe; Science or FictionInterview with Marc Randazza; What's the Word: Exaptation; News Items: Exercise Metabolism, Earliest Humans in Americas, Cancer Evolution, David Young Update; Who's That Noisy, Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Peggy Whitson; News Items: Worms That Eat Plastic, Artificial Photosynthesis, Historical Jesus, Hobbit Update; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Reovirus; News Items: Moisture Extinction, Life Without Oxygen, Mind Reading Hype, Alex Jones - Performance Artist; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Processed Food; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Patricia Bath; News Items: Deep Life, Short and Long Term Memory, Flat Earth, Cassini's Grand Finale; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Convergent; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Teleology; News Items: TM and Violence, Citizen Science and Planet 9, Tentacle Robot, Boeing Deep Space Plans, Death by Turmeric; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Doctors Prescribing Homeopathy; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Jane Cooke Wright; News Items: Redrawing Dinosaur Clade, Bird Evolution, Elon Musk on AI, Smelling Breast Cancer; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Frisson; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Joshie Berger; What's the Word: Factoid; News Items: Cybersecurity and Neuromorphic Chips, Chiropractic Quackery, ASMR; Special Reports: Animals in the Bible; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Fractal; News Items: New Hominid Skulls, Solar Roadway Disaster, Dark Anti-Vax Conspiracies, Fast Radio Bursts and Aliens; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tea and Coffee Follow Up; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Valentina Tereshkova; News Items: The Science March, Giving Mars a Magnetic Field, Death of the Liberation Procedure, Supersolids; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Saturn V vs Falcon Heavy, Moving the Goalpost vs No True Scotsman; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Homologous; News Items: Nightmare Robot, Returning to the Moon, Digital Age Brain Disorders, The ADHD Controversy; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tinnitus Follow Up; Science or FictionInterview with Greg Dash; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Wang Zhenvi; News Items: Restoring Hearing, Smartphone Tricorder, Science of Smoking Bans, Seven Earth-like Exoplanets; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Pathology; Science or FictionLawsuit Update; News Items: Monkey Mirror Test, Immigration and Crime, Human Embryo Editing, Mission to Europa; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Momentum in Sports; Science or FictionInterview with Acting FTC Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen; What;s the Word: Impedance; News Items: Super Bowl Drones, GM Wheat, Security Chips; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Rudolf Diesel; News Items: Human Pig Chimera, Life Review Experience, Communicating with the Locked In, Homeopathic Teething Products, Metallic Hydrogen; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Centrifugal Force; Science or FictionMovie Review: Hidden Figures; News Items: Restricting Science Communication, Fish Scales, Another Bogus Acupuncture Study, Video Games and Violence; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Atom; Science or FictionInterview with James Randi; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Dorothy Andersen; News Items: E-Waste, IBM Predicts Future Tech, Returning to the Moon, Two Trillion Galaxies; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with David Gorski; What's the Word: Parallax; News Items: Colliding Stars, Countering Fake News, Relaxing Music, A New Organ?; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Dino Tail Follow Up; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: George Hrab; In Memoriam: Carrie Fisher and Vera Rubin; Psychic Predictions; News Items: Motivated Reasoning, Deep Sea Discoveries; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionSGU 2016 Year in Review; Favorite Science News of 2016; Best and Worst of 2016; Skeptical Heroes and Skeptical Jackass of 2016, In Memorium; Science or FictionInterview with Brian Switek; Movie Review: Arrival; News Items: Better Outcomes from Female Doctors, Wet Ceres, Light from Anti-matter, Purple Food; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Barbara Liskov; News Items: Trust of Scientists and GMOs, Cryogenic Energy Storage, Deorbiting Space Junk; What's the Word: In Situ; Your Questions and E-mails: Premium Gas, Porn Follow Up; Science or FictionInterview with Marty Klein; What's the Word: Phylogenetic; News Items: High Density Supercapacitors, Adaptation vs Evolution, Instacharge Scam; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Maria Telkes; News Items: Fake News and Online Reasoning, Santa Myth, Farmer Ants, Diamond Batteries; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Endemic; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Autopoiesis; News Items: Improving Photosynthesis, Turkey Domestication, EM Drive, Tweaking Mitochondria, Orca Evolving; Who's That Noisy, Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Percy Lavon Julian; News Items: FTC and Homeopathy, Stoern Liquidates, STDs Rising, Finding Antibiotics in the Genome; What's the Word: Isotropy; Your Questions and E-mails: P-hacking; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Xerophile; News Items: Wireless Brain-Spine Interface, Arctic Ice, Quantum Time, Hydrinos and Cold Fusion, Male Birth Control Study; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Democratization of Knowledge; Science or FictionInterview with Brian Wecht; What's the Word: Relict; News Items: Expanding Universe Follow Up, Mystery Human Ancestor, Alaskan Lake Monster; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Memory, Halloween Candy Tampering; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: David Young; News Items: Alien Signals, Patient Zero, Expanding Universe, Mars Probe Crash; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Stanislav Petrov; News Items: Musk, Obama and Mars; Encyclopedia of Life; Science and Colonialism; Who's that Noisy; What's the Word: Taphonomy; Science or FictionInterview with David Pratt; What's the Word: Autophagy; News Items: Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Chemistry, and Physics, Longevity Debate; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Healthy Foods; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Rosa Smith Eigenmann; News Items: Hawaii Telescope Hubbub, Marijuana Changes the Brain, Brain Training and Power Poses, Listening to Experts; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: ultracrepidarian; Your Questions and E-mails: Net Metering; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Apophenia; News Items: Europa Venting, Piezoelectric Roads, Unhackable, Change in Astrological Sign; Who's that Noisy; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Elizabeth Barber; News Items: Tardigrade Radiation Resistance, Resistant Lice, Evolving Bacteria, Moon Formation; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Superfecundation; Your Questions and E-mails: Lightning Strikes; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: Ian Harris; Special Report: Comedy and Skepticism; News Items: GMO Brinjal, Do Dogs Understand Language, FDA Bans Antibacterial Soap, Space X Explosion; What's the Word: Comorbidity; Science or FictionGuest Rogue Brian Brushwood; News Items: Lightning Reindeer Death, Space Train, Juno at Jupiter, Evolving Tasmanian Devils, Finding Galactic Missing Mass; What's the Word: Thanatosis; Science or FictionInterview with Seth Shostak; Forgotten Superheroes of Science:Peter Fleming; News Items: NASA One Year Mars Simulator, Muscle Confusion, Biofuels Study, Building Solar Panels on the Moon; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Glycolysis; Your Questions and E-mails: Exoplanet Gravity; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Inquiline; News Items: Proxima Centauri b Confirmed, Anthropocene, World Wide Web 25, The Fight Against Pseudoscience, Pew Belief Poll; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Fraser Cain; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Janet Rowley; News Items: Chemtrails, Supar Hyperactivity, Augmented Reality and Cognitive Load, Fifth Force; Who's that Noisy; What's the Word: Flocculation; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: David Gorski; What's the Word: Hypnagogia; News Items: Now You Don't See It, Piltdown Case Closed, Black Hole Back Door, Cupping at the Olympics, Other Olympic Pseudoscience; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or FictionInterview with Grant Richey; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Elizabeth Rona; News Items: Young Blood, Electroceuticals, Female Orgasm, Private Moon Mission; What's the Word: Mondegreen; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Nimrod and Edgy; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Neotony; News Items: Vaxxed Lawsuit, Superatoms, Clone Follow Up, What's Cool; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: The Science of Race; Science or FictionInterview with Maria Cork; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Carlos Juan Finlay; News Items: Replications in Science, Single Atom Data Storage, The Connectome, HAARP, Bio Bot; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Estivation; Your Questions and E-mails: Snake Follow up, Archaic Words; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Apoptosis; News Items: Solar Panel Impact, Ancient Supernovae, Kubrick Moon Landing Hoax, Neurasthenia, Tiny-Armed Dinosaur, New Dwarf Planet; Who;s That Noisy; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Bryce Bayer; News Items: A Psychiatrist Falls for Exorcism, fMRI Validity, Juno at Jupiter, First Autonomous Car Fatality; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Paroxysmal; Your Questions and E-mails: Jet Fuel; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Alluvium; News Items: MEND Protocol, The Cost of Carbon, China's New Supercomputer, Music Chills; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mail:Politics and Gun Control; Science or FictionInterview with Michael Marshall; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Edwards; News Items: Electric Plane, Naturopathic Licensure, Black Holes and Dark Matter; What's the Word: Crepuscular; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Richard Saunders; News Items: Kinked Nanotubes, Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier, Gun Violence a Public Health Issue, Government Funding Pseudoscience, More Gravity Waves; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week, What's the Word: Eschatology; Science or FictionInterview with David Grossnickle; What's the Word: Iatrogenic; News Items: Universe Expanding Faster than Thought, Illusion of Choice, Is Hands Free Safer; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Noel Edmonds; Your Questions and E-mails: Antibiotics in Mexico, Mythbuster Science; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Andrew Benson; News Items: Cell Phones and Cancer Again, Total Bacterial Resistance, Bumble Bees Sense Electric Fields, What's Happening to our Oceans; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Cauliflory; Science or FictionSpecial Guests: Richard Wiseman and Hai-Ting Chinn; What's the Word: Autotomy; News Items: Watch Pseudoscience, Tabletop Particle Accelerators, GMO Sugar, Facebook News Algorithm, Blinking; Science or FictionSGU Live from NECSS with special guest: Bill Nye; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Cecilia Helena-Payne Gaposshkin; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Prince Charles and Homeopathy; News Items: Failure is an Option, Prosecuting Climate Change Denial, Lost Myan City, Why is Space 3D; What's the Word: Group Animal Names; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Yvonne Brill; News Items: Growing Human Embryos, Overprescribing Antibiotics, Earth-sized Exoplanets, Mike Adams Slanders Skeptics; What's the Word: Amphidromic, Questions and E-mails: Muad'Dib; Science or FictionSGU 11 Year Anniversary; What's The Word: Propaganda; News Items: Repealing Canadian Science Censorship, Bulletproof Biohacking, Origin of Gravity Waves, Slime Mold Memory; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Talc and Cancer; Science or FictionInterview with Michael Whelan; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Annie Maunder; News Items: Zinc Flash at Conception, Plant Prion Memory, Parents Convicted in Toddler's Death; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Hyperthymesia; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Geodesic; News Items: Neural Bypass, Dinosaur Extinction, Universe in the Lab, Genetic Superheroes; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Homophily; News Items: Metal Foam, Pig Heart Transplants, Should We Hide from Aliens, Computer Artists; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Fishmato; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: words without English equivalents; News Items: Food Production, Swearing, Laser Propulsion; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy: Predictions; Your Questions and E-mails: Carter UFO Follow Up; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: Kevin Folta; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Dorothy Hodgkin; News Items: Ghosts in the Brain, Neuronal Feedback, Tribeca Pulls Anti-Vax Film, Minimal Genome, Vegetarians and Cancer; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Chemiosmosis; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Equilux; News Items: Supernova Shock Wave, Desk Exercise, Angry Suns, Moderate Drinkers and Health; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Shouting Fire; Science or FictionInterview with Bruce Hood; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose; News Items: AI Assistant, Cryotherapy; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Sciolism; Your Questions and E-mails: Valsalva Revisited, Non-Newtonian Fluids; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Thixotrophy; News Items: Overconfidence, AI vs Go Champion, Minority Report; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Piloting and Valsava; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: George Hrab; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Norman Borlaug; News Items: Uploading Memories, A Year in Space, Fast Radio Bursts, Imaging Alzheimer's Disease, Galaxy Symmetry; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Julia Galef; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Dr. Moona Hanna-Attisha; News Items: Air Pollution and Public Health, Mystery Moon Music, Gender Bias Among Programmers; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Free Speech vs Social Justice; Science or FictionInterview with Kevin Folta; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Nikolai Vavilov; News Items: 14 Billion Year Memory, 3D Printing Body Parts, Eating Mammoth; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: David Suzuki; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Pleochroism; News Items: Robotic Chef, Brain Electrodes, Diagnosing Cancer, Gravitational Waves; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: RFID; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Lorna Wing; News Items: Concussions in the NFL, Zika Conspiracy, Planetary Defense System, Lab-Grown Meat; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word; Science or FictionInterview with SciBabe; What's the Word; News Items: The Viability of Conspiracies, The Aliens are Dead, Marvin Minsky, Probiotics Hype; Your Questions and E-mails: Fake Skeptic Scam; Science or FictionInterview with Craig Good; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Stephanie Louise Kwolek; News Items: Motorcycle Helmet Laws, Charlie Sheen HIV, Arctic Humans, Geckos and Spiderman; What's the Word: Agnatology; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Algorithm; News Items: Bacterial vs Human Cells, GMO Labeling, Mites Run in the Family, Apple Car, Gravity Waves; Your Questions and E-mails: Corrections; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green; News Items: FTC Smacks Down Lumosity, Picky Eaters, New Elements; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Fugacity; Name That Logical Fallacy: Learning Styles; Science or FictionPsychic Prediction 2015; News Items: HIV Blood Donations, The Genetics of Intelligence, British Smiles; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word; Science or Fiction2015 SGU Year in ReviewGuest Rogue: Phil Plait; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: James West; Special Report: This Year in Astronomy; News Items: Evil Robots, Hunting for Planet X, Antidepressants and Autism, More Problems for Supplements; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Solar NIMBY; Science or FictionInterview with Michael Shermer; Forgotten Superheroes of Science-Caroline Herschel; News Items: More Free Energy, Storing Nuclear Waste, Gene Editing Ethics; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Consilience; Your Questions and E-mails: Frame Dragging; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Thimerosal Revisited; Science or FictionWhat's The Word: Hysteresis; News Items: Male and Female Brains, Bird and Human Voices, Driverless Cars, Deep Nonsense, A Ring for Mars; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tardigrade Genome; Science or FictionWhat's the Word: Homeostasis; News Items: Universe Resolution, Scientific Consensus, Hobbit Update, Gene Drive in Mosquitoes, A Century of General Relativity; Your Questions and E-mails: Political Questions; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Birute Mary Galdikas; News Items: DOJ and Supplements, Armadillos and Leprosy, Sun Stole Mars' Atmosphere, Meier's Paris Predictions; What's the Word: Albedo; Your Questions and E-mails: Skeptical Hoaxes, Microgravity; Science or FictionInterview with Simon Singh; What's The Word: Formication; News items: Low Calories Sweeteners, Making Metals Stronger, JFK Hitman, Fossilized Brains; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Anxiety in Space, How Much Meat; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Andrea Ghez; News Items: Poop Power, Parallel Universe, Universe Simulation, 3D Printed Rhino Horns; Special Report: Science and Faith; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Indolent; Swindler's List: Ransomware; Science or FictionInterview with Dr. Dean Edell; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Alice Hamilton; News Items: Red Meat and Cancer, Mega Poop, Tractor Beam, Whole Body Cryotherapy; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Canonical; Your Questions and E-mails: Tom Hanks and Cancer Quacks, Back to the Future Predicts 9/11; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Maria Sibylla Merian; News items: Placebos Getting Stronger, Danish Zoo Hubbub, Oswald Backyard Photo, Mars via the Moon; Special Report: Back to the Future Day; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Consoling Atheists; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Alice Catherine Evans; News Items: Stellar Mystery, Hallucinations; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Core Sci-Fi; Science or FictionLawsuit Update; Forgotten Supervillains of Science; News Items: Nobel Prizes in Physics, Medicine, and Chemistry, Peer-Reviewing The Martian; Movie Review: The Martian; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Andy Weir; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Barbara McClintock; News Items: Water on Mars, Looking for Life on Mars, Brain Connections, Skeptic vs Denier; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Isograd; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Ruth Rogan Benerito; News Items: Predatory Pharmaceuticals, Ocean Populations Declining, Election Graphology, Conspiracy Thinking; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Efferent; Your Questions and E-mails: Proof of God; Science or FictionDumbest Thing of the Week: Stone UFO; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Hedy Lamar; News Items: Solar Hydrogen, Homo naledi, Terraforming Mars, Metallic Glass; What's the Word: Anosmia; Your Questions and E-mails: Fibromyalgia; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science:Fritz Haber; News Items: Night Skies, Thinking Style and Paranormal Belief, Psychic Detectives; Special Report: Time Travel; What's the Word; Science or FictionIn Memoriam - Oliver Sacks; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Granville Woods; News Items: Reproduction in Psychology, Brain Booster Drug, Defying the Standard Model, Rock Art Pterodactyl Debunked; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Miles Greb; Forgotten Superheros of Science; News Items: Anti-Vax Nonsense, Group Think Lie Detection, WiFi Lawsuit, Universal Flu Vaccine; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Frances Kelsey; News Items: Mars Simulation, Robot Evolution, Naming Exoplanets, Fusion Reactors, Building the Death Star, Does Science Prove God, Sunspots; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Marie Tharp; News Items: Skin Cells into Brain Cells, Registering Studies, Search Engines Influence Elections, Earth and Moon, Scotland Bans GMOs, Whos That Noisy, Science or FictionInterview with Jamy Ian Swiss; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Inge Lehmann; News Items: Mystery Booms Solved, Convincing Antivaxxers, Needle Exchange Efficacy, Life on Earth's "Cousin"; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Kevin Folta; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Gerty Corti; News Items: EM Drive Revisited, Hope for Malaria Vaccine, Cannabis Oil, Washington DC Sinking; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionLive from TAM 13; Interview with James Randi and Ray Hyman; Introducing Cara Santa Maria; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Henrietta Leavitt; News Items: Pluto Close Approach, Village on the Moon, Giant Fighting Robots, Depression App, Teaching Science Wrong, New Winged Dinosaur, Pentaquark; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: George Hrab; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Earl Palmer; News Items: Pluto Update, New Zealand Illegalizes Trolling, New Seralini Study, Biological Age; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Jim Carrey; Your Questions and E-mails: UFO Cube; Science or FictionForgotten Superhero of Science: Charles H. Townes; News Items: New Sleep Recommendations, A Logic Lesson, Dragon Lizards and Climate; Limits of Phase Change Computer Memory; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Your Questions and E-mails: Cruciferous Vegetables, Education and Paranormal Belief; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Joanne Benhamu; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Maria Goeppert-Mayer; News Items: Bionic Lens, Inside Out and Brain Metaphors, Pyramids on Mars and Ceres; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Eddie Van Halen and Discovery Institute; Your Questions and E-mails: Skeptical Questions; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Vera Rubin; Movie Review: Jurassic World; News Items: Breast Milk Snake Oil, Volocopter, Kennewick Man Follow Up, Sixth Extinction; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Kim Jung-un; Your Questions and E-mails: IT Rant; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Jerry Lawson; News Items: Nutrition Research, Graphene Light Emission, Global Warming Challenge, Philae Wakes Up; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week: David Tredinnick; Your Questions and E-mails: Hive Mind; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Chien Shiug Wu; News Items: Implantable Electrodes, Biolimbs, Tredinnick Pseudoscience, Darpa Robotics Challenge; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Memento Mori; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Margaret Hamilton; News Items: Laser Weapons, Chocolate Science Sting, How Many Species, In Memoriam-Dr. Wallace Sampson, Proton Spin; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Rape Statistics, Charity Effectiveness; Science or FictionInterview with Paul Braterman; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Georges Méliès; News Items: Scam Charities, Creationist Talking Points, Twitter Demons; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Bird Feeders; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Sherman Morgan; Movie Review: Ex Machina; News Items: Federal Anti-SLAPP, Anti-Bacterial Soap and Cancer, Light-Based Computing, Online Timelapse; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Patrick Matthew; News Items: Orbo Again, Solar Roadways Test, Glass Delusion, Illusion of Invisibility, Threat to Citizen Science; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Black Box Tech, Buying LocalSGU 10 year anniversary live streaming event; Special Guests: George Hrab, Brian Wecht, Julia Galef, Richard Saunders; News and Discussion Items: Slapping Therapy Death, Black Box Tech, Tesla Home Battery, Podcast Patent Troll; Science Fiction or Fiction; Pseudoscience or FictionLive From New Zealand; Special Guests Siouxsie Wiles and George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Water on Mars; News Items: Intermittently Wet Mars, Glowing Bacteria, Dunning Kruger, Dawn Whale, YouTubes Algorithms; Science or FictionSpecial Guests: Brian Wecht and George Hrab; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Grace Hopper; News Items: Terror Bird, A Rape on Campus; Special Report: The Future of the LHC; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: Bill Nye; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Lise Meitner and Ida Tacke; News Items: Parents No Longer Anti-Vaccine, Noticing Spiders, Solar Sail, NASA-ET Life in 20 Years, Lava Tubes on the Moon; Special Report: Bill Nye on GMOs; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Fazlur Kahn; News Items: Self-Driving Cars, Google University, The Size of Aliens, Toxic Oceans, Return of Brontosaurus; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Cults, Power Lifting Suits; The Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Sandra Faber; News Items: Radio Bursts and Alien Signals, Peer-Review Scandal, Is The World Greener, Gravity Tunnel Revisited; Special Report: Going Clear; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or FictionInterview with Chris Patil of Mars One; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Women of ENIAC; News Items: Titius-Bode Law and Exoplanets, Largest Asteroid Impact, Gold from Crap, FDA and Homeopathy; Your Questions and E-mails: Composting Follow Up; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Ted Cruz; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: Richard Saunders; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Irene Joliot-Curie; News Items: Australia Pans Homeopathy, NYT and Wearable Tech, LHC Computer Grid, Naturopathy; Your Questions and E-mails: Composting; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or FictionInterview with Kevin Folta; Interview with Marc Randazza-Libel Reform; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Emmy Noether; News Items: Bright Spots on Ceres, Clinical Science, Gravity Lensing, Edison's Plans to Record the Dead; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Alan Melikdjanian aka Captain Disillusion; Leonard Nimoy 1931-2015; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Oswald Avery; News Items: Dress Color Hubbub, Ranking Websites by Factual Accuracy, Reverse Eyeball Evolution, Dawn at Ceres; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or FictionInterview with Timothy Caulfield; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Anning; News Items: Marijuana Safety, Phantom Acupuncture, Liberal and Conservative Biases, Bladderwort Genome; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Jennifer Dixon; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Katherine Johnson; News Items: Mammals vs Dinosaurs, Scott Adams on Science, METI Controversy, Anderson Cooper vs Dan Burton, DNA Barcoding of Herbs; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or FictionSGU 500 House Party; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Ada Lovelace; News Items: Making Better Steel, Lars Anderson Archery, Did Williams Lie?; Dumbest Thing of the Week: V-Steam; Jewie or Fiction; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: George Hrab; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Charles Drew; News Items: Scientific vs Public Opinion, Ghost Gadgets, Conservapedia Disproves E=MC2, FDA Cracks Down on Supplements, Gravity Waves Update; Who's That Noisy; The Dumbest Thing I Heard This Week; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Jocelyn Bell Burnel; News Items: Green Coffee Bean Hoax, Disneyland Measles Outbreak, Galaxy-Sized Wormhole, Fail-Safe for Artificial Life; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Comparing DNA; Name That Logical Fallacy; Crazy Stuff I Heard this Week; Science or FictionForgotten Superheroes of Science: Rosalind Franklin; Edge Question: Artificial Intelligence; News Items: The Boy Who Didn't Go to Heaven, Biofortified GMO, Omniprocessor; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Deep Web Follow Up; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Cara Santa Maria; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Edward Lorenz; Movie Review: The Imitation Game; News Items: Younger Dryas Extinction, Robot Poker, New Antibiotics; Special Report: Suicide and Depression; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Tim Farley; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Annie Jump Cannon; Psychic Prediction 2014; News Items: The Science of God, Expected Science in 2015; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionSGU Live from Auckland with guest rogue George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Lick Observatory; News Items: Alternative Cancer Treatments, ESPN Twitter Kerfuffle, The Deep Web, Jet lag Pseudoscience, Gender in Education, Orion Capsule Test, Seeing Infrared; Science or FictionSGU 2014 Year in Review; SGU in 2014, Best and Worst of 2014, 2014 Mashups, Year in Science, In Memoriam; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: First Electronic Instrument; Special Reports: Bertrand Russell's 10 Commandments; News Items: DNA Survives Spaceflight, Hong Kong Pillows, Discovering New Particles, Graphene Armor, Survey on Apathy; Science or FictionInterview with James Randi; Special Guests George Hrab and Richard Saunders; This Day in Skepticism: Last person on the Moon; News Items: Lunar Mission One, Ginkgo Biloba, Psychic Predicts Airline Crash, Politics vs Science, Nanosculpture, Saving Christmas, Teen Brains; Special Report: Wind Power; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Polytechnique Massacre; Live Q&A with SGU listenersInterview with Scott Sigler; This Day in Skepticism: Kinetoscope; Special Reports: Favorite Pseudoscience; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: JFK Assassination; Review of Interstellar; News Items: Landing on a Comet, Feeling of Presence, Doubting the Higgs, Food Babe Nonsense; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterviews with Sheldon Helms and Siouxsie Wiles; This Day in Skepticism: Sara Josephine Baker; News Items: New Antibacterial, The Primeval Code, Curiosity Discovery, HAARP Closing, GMO Labeling; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: David Young; This Day in Skepticism: X-Rays; News Items: Virgin Galactic Crash, Homeopathy for Ebola, Fanged Deer, Time Undone, Center of our Galaxy, Feng Shui; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Richard Saunders; This Day in Skepticism: First Women's Medical School; News Items: Stem Cell Cancer Treatment, Skydiving Record, The Pope and Evolution, Dowsing in Australia; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with David Gorski; This Day in Skepticism: Accutron; News Items: A TCM Challenge, Stem Cells for Spinal Cord injury, Giants of Arkansas; Who's That Noisy; Questions and E-mails: BICEP 2 and Inflation, Jack the Ripper Follow Up; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Venera 4; News Items: AWARE NDE Study, Living on Mars, E-Cat Cold Fusion, Crocodilians, Sciencey, Sally Morgan Follow Up; Who's That Noisy, Your Questions and E-mails: Ebola Hysteria; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Andy Wilson; This Day in Skepticism: Meriwether Lewis; News Items: Nobel Prizes 2014, Rupert Sheldrake, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sally Morgan's Thugs; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Alice Stewart; News Items: Bending iPhones, Martial Arts Nonsense, Doubting Black Holes, Organic Molecules in Space, Recognizing Faces; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: 432 Hz Tuning; Science or FictionInterview with Daniel Dennett; This Day in Skepticism: Answering Machine; News Items: Nvidia Debunks Moon Hoax, GMO Feeding Trial, Touch Pareidolia, Betavoltaics; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Hershey-Chase Experiment; News Items: NASA Crew Capsules, Universe Ending Bubble, Genetics of Schizophrenia, NAS Biotech Counsel, Artificial Sweeteners and DiabetesThis Day in Skepticism: Phineas Gage; News Items: Jack the Ripper Claim, Common Core, Canada's War on Science, Dreadnaughtus, Supplement Company Sues over Criticism, Brian Dunning; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Correction; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: First Heart Surgery; News Items: Neanderthal Shot by Time Traveler, Barreleye Fish, Eating Insects, Victor Stenger Dies, The Local Bubble, UN Warns of Killer Robots, Qualcomm Tricorder X-Prize; Special Report: Review of ESP Panel; Science or Fiction; Live Q&A: Imagination in Science, Teaching Scientific MethodologyThis Day in Skepticism: Sylvia Earle; News Items: Alternative Research, ISIS Bans Chemistry and Philosophy, Ice Sheets Melting, Hallucigenia, Talking Apes; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: William Wallace; News Items: Robot Swarm, Epigenetics, Black Hole Universe, Man on the Moon, Big Pharma Suicide; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Groupthink; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Phil Plait; This Day in Skepticism: Urbain Grandier; News Items: Carrington Event Redux, Rangeomorphs, Shark Week Pseudoscience, Cervical Manipulation and Strokes, iPhone Performace - with Rene Ritchie; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Ebola and Hobbit Follow Up; Science or FictionInterview with Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki; This Day in Skepticism: Nagasaki; New Items: Ebola 2014, Rosetta in Orbit, EM Drive, Hobbit Update, Volcanoes on Io; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Herxing; Science or FictionInterview with Bill Nye; This Day in Skepticism: Greenwhich Mean Time; News Items: Mike Adams Follow Up, Battery Advance, Ray Comfort's Gravity Gaffe, Dinosaur Feathers, Dinosaur Extinction; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Pierre and Marie Curie; News Items: SGU Sued, Mike Adams and Monsanto, Malaysia Flight MH17, Ken Ham Denies Aliens, Pits on the Moon; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Humor in Education; Science or FictionInterview with James Randi and Massimo Polidoro; This Day in Skepticism: Flitch Day; News Items: European Commission Human Brain Project, Guru Dead or Meditating, Ex-Exoplanets, Buzz Aldrin UFO Encounter, Alone with one's Thoughts, BBC Ditches False Balance; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Buckminster Fuller; News Items: Solar Freakin' Rebuttal, Slower Light, Orion Capsule, UFO Sightings, Facebook Experiment; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Transdermal Direct Current Stimulation; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: PT Barnum; News Items: Food Fears, Higgs Follow Up, Free Will, Rights of Unvaccinated, KFC Hoax; Who's That Noisy; Your E-mails and Questions: Isagenix; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Baron of Arizona; News items: Micro Architecture, Massive Underground Ocean, 9/11 Debate, Whooping Cough Epidemic, Trophy Wife; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Teleporting Information; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Summer Solstice; Cosmos Review; News Items: Chopra Challenge, New Computer Architecture, Oz Skewered, Self-Repairing Teeth; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Solar Power; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Space Monkeys; News Items: Turing Test, Psychic Fails, Origin of the Moon, Dragon V2, NASA Starship, Smallest Star; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Schizophrenia or Possession; Science or FictionInterview with Bug Girl; This Day in Skepticism: British Museum; News Items: Mega - Earth, Secondary Drowning, Medical Information on Wikipedia, Lady Hurricanes, Black Hole Magnetism; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Third-Hand Smoke; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Jaffina Public Library; News Items: Solar Highways, Suspended Animation, Comb Jellies, PETA Autism, Planetary Diameters; Who's That Noisy; Your E-mails and Questions: Corrections; Science or FictionInterview with Jason Luchtefeld and Grant Ritchey; This Day in Skepticism: Yness Mexica and Helen Taussig; News Items: Planet-Eating Stars, Fluoride and Vaccines are Safe, Nasal Strips for Horses, Jupiter's Red Spot Shrinking, Military Response to Zombies; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Harmonized Water; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Ajia Moon; Interview with Massimo Piggliucci; This Day in Skepticism: Nathan Kline; News Items: Afterlife Debate, Five Finger Shoes Settles, Graphene and Heat, Correlation and Causation, Lab Grown Vaginas; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionLive Recording at NECSS 2014; With Guest Rogue: George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Chernobyl; News Items: Black Salve, Tetraquarks, Homeopathy Report, Stradivarius Study, Video Game Aggression; Science or FictionInterview with Elise Andrew; This Day in Skepticism: Manuel Elizade; News Items: Neuromorphic Computer, Mixing Supplements and Meds, Microbial Doom, Marketing Organic; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Life Energy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: L'Aigle Meteorite; News Items: Food Babe Strikes Again, Dream Weaver, Super Mantis Shrimp, Motivated Memory, Silverstone Goes McCarthy; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Fuel from Seawater; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionLive from NECSS 2014; Guest Rogue: Paul Offit; This Day in Skepticism: Salyut 1; News Items: Liquid Light, Geocentrism, The Continuity Field, Light on Mars, Ancient Asteroid Impact, Ant Complexity; Science or Fiction; Live Q&A: Skeptical ParentingThis day In Skepticism: SPAM; News Items: Chilis and Antivaxers, Crowdfunding Pseudoscience, Ocean under Enceladus, Looking Intelligent, Who's That Noisy, Your Questions and E-mails: Justina Case, Car Remotes; Science or FictionInterview with James Marsters; This Day in Skepticism: Hattie Alexander; News Items: Medical Conspiracies, Autism Onset, Artificial Yeast, Conflicts of Interest; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with David Gorski and Bob Blaskiewicz; Guest Rogue: Brian Wecht; News Items: Oil Pulling, Wikipedia Standards, Techno Fossils, Twin Prime Conjecture, Asteroid with Rings; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Brian Brushwood; Interview with Joe Anderson; This Day in Skepticism: Ulugh Beg; News Items: Waking from Coma with Psychic Powers, Cosmic Inflation, 24-192 audio; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Cartouche Again, Jet Stability; Science or FictionInterview with Jennifer Ouellette; This Day in Skepticism: Ides of March; News Items: Flight 370 Mystery, Earth's Shields, Meat Study; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Tilly Shilling; News Items: Countering Anti-Vaccine Fears, Dowsing in CA, Capturing Earth's Energy, Crank Sues NASA; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Michio Kaku, Dealing with Negativity; Name That Logical Fallacy: Eating Meat; Science or FictionInterview with Michio Kaku; This Day in Skepticism: Rebecca Lee Crumpler; News Items: My Three Parents, Dowsing for HIV, Climate Engineering, Open Data; Who's That Noisy; You Questions and E-mails: Food Babe Follow Up; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems; News Items: Genovese Myth, Pseudoscience Vandalism, Subway and Azodicarbonamide, Petawatt Lawer, AIDS Denialists Silence Critic; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Decimal Day; News Items: Organic Molecule on the Moon, Astrology Belief, Burgess Shale, Boeing Anti-Gravity, Photo Lineups, Fusion Beats Unity; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Net Neutrality, Placebo Medicine; Science or FictionThe SGU crew takes live questions from an online audienceThis Day in Skepticism: The Devil's Footprints; News Items: Detecting Computer Zombies, Sucralose Fearmongering, Werewolf Diet, Nye-Ham Debate; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Thorium Car, FTL Communication; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Lydia DeWitt; Special Report: What Scientific Idea is Ready for Retirement; News Items: No Black Holes?, Giant Stones of Egypt; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Mithras; Science or FictionInterview with Karen Stollznow; This Day in Skepticism: Fluoridation; News Items: Cosmic Web, Exorcism Deaths, Ball Lightning, Kepler Update, Creationism in Texas; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Jacob Bronowski; News Items: Self-Cleaning Clothing, Fukushima, Tiktaalik Update, Universal Flu Vaccine, Snowden Alien Conspiracy, Blood Type Diet; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Destroying Currency; Science or FictionInterview with Mark Crislip; This Day in Skepticism: Amelia Earhart; News Items: Vitamin Supplements, Polar Vortex, Earthquake Lights, I Killed Bigfoot, Cancer Deaths Drop; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Distilled Water; Science or FictionInterview with Hai Ting and Matthew; This Day in Skepticism: Topsy the Elephant; Predictions 2013; News Items: Atmosphere of a Super Earth, Reverse Ageing, Magnetic Pooping, Virgin Births; Who's That Noisy, Science or Fiction2013 Year in Review; Guest Rogue: George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Birth of Cinema; SGU Year in Review; Science News 2013; Who's That Noisy; In Memoriam; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: HMS Challenger; News Items: Geysers on Europa, Regulation in Genetic Code, Jade Rabbit, Aspartame Safe, Cell Phones on Planes; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Reverse Speech; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Tycho Brahe; News Items: Atmospheric Mystery, Mima Mounds, Exploding Pig Farms, False Memories, Oldest Human DNA, Mars Radiation; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Creationist Claims; Science FictionInterview with Tim Farley and Susan Gerbic; This Day in Skepticism: Rube Goldberg and Eleanor Gibson; News Items: Male-Female Brain Wiring, Wormholes and Black Holes, Home Genetic Testing; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Hodges Meteorite; News Items: MAVEN Launch - with special guest Elliot Goldman, Sylvia Browne Dead, Homeopathy Death, Capturing Lost Energy, FDA Report on Burzynski, Comet ISON; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Phil Plait; This Day in Skepticism: Dr. Who; News Items: How Many Earth-Like Planets, Image of Saturn, 6-Tailed Asteroid, Chopra Attacks Skeptics, Typhoon Haiyan; Name That Logical Fallacy; Your Questions and E-mails: Blind Mole Rats; Science or FictionInterview with Gerald Posner; This Day in Skepticism: LSD; News Items: Oldest Animal, Junk DNA, Martian Lizard, Dark Energy; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Knee Ligament; Science or FictionInterview with Chris Mooney and Indre Viskontas; This Day in Skepticism: Carl Sagan, Florence Rena Sabin; News Items: Tardis Science, Moving Stones, Blushing in the Dark, Rock Paper Scissors Robot; Who's That Noisy; Swindler's List: Kevin Trudeau; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Charles Van Doren; News Items: Ghost Story, Lorenzo's Oil, Li Fi, Space Ports, Gender; Who's That Noisy; Live Questions: Getting Involved in Skepticism; Science or FictionInterview with Brian Malow; This Day in Skepticism: Baby Fae; News Items: 1000 Exoplanets, Scientific Literacy and the Tea Party, PPMOs, Wind turbine Syndrome; Who's that Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Johnnetta Cole; News Items: Money Predicts Apocalypse, Herbal Supplements, Politics and Dogma, Singularity vs Bridge; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Cooling Drinks; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Marty Klein; This Day in Skepticism: Chicago Fire; News Items: 2013 Nobel Prizes, Kansas Citizens Oppose Science, Open Access Journals, Smart Metals; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: World Teacher Day; News Items: New IPCC Report, Photographic the Soul, Chiropractor Breaks Baby's Neck, Black Hole Explosions and Hair; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Monsanto, Overpowered Studies; Science or FictionInterview with Jamie Williams; This Day in Skepticism: Thomas Crapper; News Items: GMO OK, Angry Internet, Warning Labels, When Black Holes Explode, Carbon Nanotube Computers; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: David Vetter; News Items: IgNobel 2013, Top Quarks End Universe, Alien Life on Earth, The Physics of Homosexuality, Regeneration; Who's That Noisy; Questions and E-mails: Quantum Energy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: 9/11; News items: Motivated Numeracy, Arctic Ice, Robot Traders, Teenage Exorcists, Homeopathic Vaccines, Mission to Mars; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Bdellovibrio; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Last Thylacine; News Items: NASA Spiders, Chicken Wings and Penis Size, TCM for Flu, New Element 115; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Pox Parties, Aromatherapy; Science or FictionInterview with Cara Santa Maria; This Day in Skepticism: Paul Ehrlich; News Items: Energized Water, Probiotics for Mental Health, Death by Iridology, Immortality; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Authority; Science or FictionInterview with Sanal Edamaruku; This Day in Skepticism: Vesuvius; News Items: No Proof of Creation, Area 51, Hydrating Beer, Indian Rationalist Shot Dead, Free Roaming Planets; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Sugar and Hyperactivity; Science or FictionThis Week in Skepticism:Hazel Bishop; News Items: NDE Explained, TV Watching, Labor and Autism, Magenta Planet, Spontaneous Baby Combustion; Special Report: Onionated; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Michael Mann; This Day in Skepticism: Smithsonian; News Items: Dead Monk Alive, Lab Grown Burger, Dolphin Memory, Cattle Mutilations, Gluten Follow Up; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: HPV Vaccine; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Robert House; News Items: Hunt for Alien Spaceships, 3-D Printing, Lunar Calendar, Full Moon and Sleep; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Man-Chimp-Pig; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Insulin; News items: Giant Virus, Gluten, Death Wave, The Pitch Drops, Revenge of the Conspiracy Theorists. Cassini Picture of Earth; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionLive from TAM 2013; Guest Rogue: John Rennie; This Day in Skepticism: Viking 1; Special Report: Grand Canyon; News Items: The End of the World, Sailing Stones, Scrotal Evolution, Moons of Pluto; Interview with James Randi and Jamy Ian Swiss; Science or Fiction; Questions: Cynicism, MonsantoInterview with Paul Offit; This Day in Skepticism: Carl Zimmer and Erno Rubik; News Items: Seeing Through Walls, First in Flight, Tylenol and Fear, Spinning Pharoah; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Head Transplant; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Randall Snyder; This Day in Skepticism: Pasteur; Special Report: Leaving Mormonism; News Items: Crop Circles in History, Constructing Morality; Movie Review: World War Z; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Patent Troll Follow Up; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Roy Wolford; News Items: Podcasting Patent, Class System in Mice, Anti-GMO Pseudoscience, Skunk Ape; Special Report: GyroStim and Science Journalism; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Staticman; Science or FictionInterview with Daniel Loxton; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Osteoarthritis, Patenting DNA, Foot Fungus, Chinese Fake Alien, New Type of Star; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Can We Know Everything; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: First Blood Transfusion; News Items: Vaccine Refusal, Seeing Ultraviolet, Ape Feet, Elizabeth I a Man?; Special Report: Don McLeroy Follow Up; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Living on Sunshine; Science or FictionInterview with Joshie Berger; This Day in Skepticism: Missile Mail; News Items: Star Trek Review, Kepler Broken; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Small Hadron Collider, Carnivorous Sponge, Pollen; Science or FictionInterview with Vijay Dewan and Scott Thurman; This Day in Skepticism: Cosmic Background Radiation; News Items: Mermaids, Angelina Jolie, Prosopagnosia, Flying Car; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Raw Honey; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Richard Saunders; This Day in Skepticism: Geek Pride Day; News Items: McCormick Sentenced, Meteroid Hits Moon, DSM-5, Placenta Madness; Who's that Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Water Heater Followup, McLeroy Interview; Science or FictionInterview with Heather Berlin; This Day in Skepticism: Nicholas II; News Items: Your Senses in Space, Talking Plants, Flowing Glass; Book Review: Ender's Game; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Water Heaters, Atacama Specimen; Science or FictionInterview with Don McLeroy; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Sylvia Browne Wrong Again, Cosmic Rays and Lightening, Cicada Return; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionMystery Guest; SGU 8 year Anniversary; News Items: Funding Science, Curse Scam, Fusion Reactor, Einstein Still Correct; Oblivion Review; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Is SETI Science; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Samuel Morse; News Items: Mars One, Bomb Detector Fraud, TED and Chopra, Creationism and Dinosaurs; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Bitcoin Follow Up; Science or FictionGuest Rogues: Jon Ronson and Simon Singh; This Day in Skepticism: Sundogs; Simon Singh's New Book; News Items: Bitcoins, Internet Criminals, BRAIN Project, Evidence of Dark Matter, Hallucinating Music; Science or FictionLive from NECSS 2013; Guest Rogue: Cathleen Carr; This Day in Skepticism: Apollo 13; Remembering Perry; News Items: Conspiracy Survey, Misused Scientific Terms, New Type of Supernova, Vaccines Make You Gay, Anti-Vaccine Propaganda on Twitter; Science or Fiction; Live Q&Q: Effects of Alcohol, Online Health Information, Art and ScienceInterview with Ian O'Neill; This Day in Skepticism: Isaac Asimov; News Items: Fairy Circle Update, Zombie Parasites, Retraction Watch, Genetic Transistors, Prescribing Placebos; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Karl Withakay; This Day in Skepticism: Mary Whiton Calkins and Ellen Swallow Richards; News Items: Homeopathy Debate, Small Pterosaur, Fracking Earthquakes, Never Eat Again, Voyager at the Edge; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: More Than Gravity; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Pons and Fleischmann; News Items: Marshmallow Test, Bacteria Everywhere, Acupuncture HIV, Dr. Oz Sued, New Pope; Special Report: Why Worry?; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Lawrence Oates; News Items: Meteorite Fossils, Duane Gish Dies, Acupuncture Meta-Analysis, Live to 150, Close Star Discovered; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Hans ChristianInterview with Jon Ronson; This Day in Skepticism: Compact Disk; News Items: Life Around Dying Stars, Ancient Lost Continent, Electronic Tattoos, Google Glass; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Ouch; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Heisenberg; News Items: Russian Meteor, Spontaneous Human Combustion, Cosmos Unstable, Bigfoot DNA Published, Intellectually Lazy; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Retro Futurism; Science or FictionInterview with Brian Wecht; This Day in Skepticism: Chien-Shiung Wu; News Items: AI Doctor, Ball and Cup Magic, Gorilla in the Bronchi, Feathered Dino Follow Up; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Space Medicine; News Items: Russian Lake Monster, Bones of Richard III, Scientific Genius, Without Fear, Feathered Dinosaurs; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tuesday Boy; Interview with George Hrab; Science or FictionInterview with John Rennie; This Day in Skepticism: Groundhog Day; News Items: Up Goer Five, China Smog, Vaccine Court, Deer Antler Spray; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Perpetual Motion; Science or FictionInterview with Zack Kopplin; This Day in Skepticism: Brachistochrone curve; News Items: Manti Te'o Hox, River on Mars, Neanderthal Baby; Special Report: Nikola Tesla; Who's That Noisy; Your questions and E-mails: Vomitorium; Skeptoid Chinese; Science or FictionInterview with Massimo Polidoro; This Day in Skepticism: Neon Signs; News Items: Predicting Murders, Lead and Crime, Biggest Thing in the Universe, Defending the Million Dollar Challenge, Turkey Bans Evolution Books, Apophis Update; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Dr. James Bedford; News Items: Below Absolute Zero, Burzynski Challenge, Genome Editing, Celebrity Pseudoscience, Oz Pseudoscience; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Massimo Pigliucci; This Day in Skepticism: FM Radio; News Items: Psychic Predictions 2012, Cosmic Rays and Dementia; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionSGU 2012 Year in Review; This Day in Skepticism: Thomas Fuller; Best and Worst of 2012; In Memoriam; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Coelacanth; News Items: Sandy Hook Massacre, China Stabbing, AVN to Change Name, Megalapteryx Foot, Invisibility Cloak; Special Report: The Hobbit and High Frame Rate; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Joshie Berger; This Day in Skepticism: homosexuality and the DSM; News Items: Creationist Tactics, Truth in Education, Dawn of Life, History of Cheese, Vampire Warning, Ocean Robots; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Phil Plait; This Day in Skepticism: Atoms for Peace; News Items: End of the World, Bug UFO Follow Up, Inattentional Amnesia, Curiosity Kurfuffle, Grand Canyon Age, Moon Formation; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Banachek; This Day in Skepticism: Taman Shud Mystery; News Items: Not-So-Terror Bird, Bloop Solved, Hijacking DNA, Bigfoot DNA, Makemake; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Theory; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Richard Wiseman; This Day in Skepticism: Origin of Species; Special Report: Richard's Dream Research; News Items: Aspartame Study, Being a Psychopath, Type Ia Supernova, Fecal Transplants; Science or FictionInterview with Bruce Hood; This Day in Skepticism: Jonestown Massacre; News Items: Denver UFO, Math Hurts, Communicating with the Vegetative, Nearby Rogue Planet, Twisted Light; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Bicycle Physics; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Goddess of Reason; News Items: Life in the Universe, UFOlogy Dying, Chelation Therapy, Psychic Fail; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Universe Rotating; Science or Fiction; In Memorium: Mike LaCelleLive From CSICon 2012; This Day in Skepticism: Sputnik 2; In Memorium: Paul Kurtz and Leon Jaroff; News Items: Big Bang Conference, Italian Earthquake Scientists Convicted, Whale Makes Human Sounds, PANDAS Controversy, Reporting Ghost Stories; Live Q&A; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Genetic Logic Circuit, Efficient Language, Closest Exoplanet, Alien Hacker; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Zombie Bite; Science or FictionInterview with Jamy Ian Swiss; This Day in Skepticism: Norman Borlaug; News Items: Nobel Prize in Chemistry, DNA Half Life, The Simulated Universe, Supersonic Jump, Geoglyph; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Robert Hutton:SGU Transcripts; This Day in Skepticism: Lady of Fatima; News Items: 2012 Nobel Prizes, Looking for Dyson Spheres, Simon Singh and Libel, Presidential Lie Detector; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mail: Proof of Heaven; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: The Billygoat Curse; News Items: The Physics of Roulette, Vitamin D and the Common Cold, Harpooning Satellites, Bee Brains; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: WTC7 Collapse; Science or FictionInterview with Pamela Gay; This Day in Skepticism: CERN; News Items: Ig Nobels 2012, GM Corn Rat Study, HIV and Faith Healing, Emoticons turn 30; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Golden Tablets and Hobbit Day; News Items: Warp Drive, Bad Science Reporting, Dark Energy Camera, Crowdsourcing Science, Spheres on Mars, CSICon 2012; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Blue Moon and Frances; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Murray Gell-Mann and Alexander Flemming; News Items: Sun Myung Moon Dies, Company Apologies for Thalidomide, Super WiFi, Calorie Restriction and Longevity; Special Report: A Skeptical 12 Step Program; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Quote of the WeekLive from DragonCon 2012; Interview with Billy West; This Day in Skepticism: First Trek; News Items: Blue Moon Lunacy, Bigfoot News, Negative Replication of Psi, Baldness Cure, Little Mass from Higgs, UFO Over Illuminati Castle; Science or Fiction; Your Questions and E-mails: SGU FAQ, Homeopath Pharmacist, Multiple Chemical SensitivityThis Day in Skepticism: Passenger Pigeon; News Items: Neil Armstrong Dies, Naked Darth Vader, Homeopathic Candy, Hearing Voices; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Conspiracy Conference; Science or FictionInterview with Pixar's Chris Ford; This Day in Skepticism: The Great Moon Hoax; News Items: The Sun is Round, DNA Storage, FDA and Homeopathy; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Pregnancy from Rape, E-bay and Magic; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Eggs and Atherosclerosis, Hacking the Rover, The Sneeze, Google Pyramids, Occ Update; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Asymmetrical Screw; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Dino Mating, Blowing Up Asteroids, Punching for God, Occ the Skeptical Caveman; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Kinesio Tape; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Brian Wecht; This Day in Skepticism: First Fax; News Items: Superstition Fund, Curiosity's Sky Crane, Anti-Fluoridation News Fail, Bat-Winged Monkey Bird; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Kennewick Man; News Items: Skeptical Conferences, Sally Ride Dies, Mood Photography, Computer Modeling Life, Artificial Jellyfish, Firewalking Mishap; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Multivitamins; Science or FictionLive from TAM 2012; With Special Guests: Richard Saunders and George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Planet Nibiru, Jean Picard born; News Items: Fake Bomb Detector Maker Charged, Debating an Antivaccinationist. Feathered Dinosaurs, New Moon for Pluto, Higgs Discovery Announced, Sex Myths, Sapphire Hard Drive; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Daniel Beauley; This Day in Skepticism: Jane Goodall; News Items: UFOs in National Geo, Seeing Inside Tissue, GOP on Critical Thinking, Alternative Chocolate; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Who Owns Space; Science or FictionInterview with Jann Bellamy; This Day in Skepticism: Newcomen Engine; News Items: Water on The Moon and Mars, Swiss Report on Homeopathy, Twisted Light, Embodied Cognition; Who's That Noisy; News Update: Causeway Cannibal; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Tunguska Event; News Items: The Science of Prometheus, Time Slowing Down, Higgs Update; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Nessie Disproves Evolution; Science or FictionInterview with Professor Zhong Lin Wang; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Mystery Carbon Spike, Younger Dryas Impact, Liberation Procedure Study, Testing Female Athletes; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Fetal Pill Update; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism - Captain Picard Day; News Items: LiDar, Extremophiles, Moral Behavior, Cervical Manipulation, Ghost Train; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Pharmacist Homeopaths; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism - Ray Bradbury Dies; News Items: Episode #360, Transit of Venus, Legislating Science, Science Education in California and South Korea, Vapor Storage; Magnetic Skeptical Phrases; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Peer Review; Science or FictionInterview with Debbie Feldman; This Day in Skepticism: Bridget Bishop; News Items: Medical Zombies, Science of Reruns, Leakey on Evolution; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Local Darkmatter Followup; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Joshie Berger; This Day in Skepticism: Animalcules; News Items: TAM Poker Tournament, Space X Launch, Studying the Universe, What is Consciousness; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Speaking to Mediums; Swindler's List: Hearing Aids; Science or FictionInterview with Chris Lewicki; Guest Rogue: Phil Plait; This day in Skepticism: Head Cabinet; News Items: Ghost Box, Mayan Calendar, Electricity from Viruses, UK LIbel Law Update; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Corrections, Supermoon; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Dinosaur Farts, Aura Reading, 48 Frames per Second, Baby Powder, Killing Bigfoot, TAM2012; Who's That Noisy ; Science or FictionGuest Rogues: Seth Shostak and James Randi; This Day in Skepticism: First American in Space, SGU 7 Year Anniversary; News Items: Rogue Planets, Machine Monkey Interface, Finding ET with Robots, God Spot in the Brain; SETI Update; Audience Q&A: The Coming Singularity; Science or FictionLive from NECSS 2012 with special guest James Randi; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Pedantic Words, Sports Pseudoscience, Nuking Asteroids, Loch Ness Monster Spotted, Cosmic Rays, Space Shuttle Enterprise; SGU Video; Science or Fiction; Remembering PerryThis Day in Skepticism: The Surgeons Photo; News Items: Life on Mars, Indian Skeptic Charged with Blasphemy, Multitasking, Monkeys Recognize Words, Cosmic Superwinds; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Titanic Correction, Advanced Dinosaurs; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Titanic Disaster; News Items: Blow Up Space Junk, Aristolochia Nephropathy, Homophobia, Toilet Water, Monkey Bill Update; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Grover's Algorithm, Gulf of Cambay Ruins; Science or FictionInterview with Gripp (Marshall Gillson); This Day in Skepticism: World Health Day; News Items: Smart Sand, Enclothed Cognition, Death by Homeopathy, Small Scale, Rhino Horn; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with James Randi; This Day in Skepticism: Patenting Life; News Items: Tennessee Anti-Evolution Bill, Origin of the Moon, Mystery Cloud on Mars, Newage Mountain; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: Exxon Valdez; News Items: Superhero Pseudoscience, High Altitude Skydiving, Nuclear Clock, New Hampshire Abortion Bill, NDE and Lucid Dreaming, Designer Electrons; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Here Comes the Metric System; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Richard Saunders; This Day in Skepticism: Vanguard I; News Items: Oldest Skeleton, Red Deer Cave People, Neutrino Communication, Defending Science in Australia, Failure to Replicate Bem's Psi Research; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Catching up on Vaccines; Science or FictionInterview with Scott Sigler; This Day in Skepticism: Megalonyx; News Items: Robot Cheetah, Kony 2012, Neuroprosthetics; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Therapeutic Tattoos; Science or FictionInterview with Gordon Maupin; This Day in Skepticism: Leap Year; News Items: Iceman Genome, FTL Neutrino Follow Up, More on Anti-Climategate, Drug Testing, Your Deceptive Brain; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Fraser Cain and Pamela Gaye; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Tiny Lizards, Missing Dark Matter, Anti-Climate Gate, Nanoparticle Safety; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: The Science of Pony Tails, Online Surveys, Structural Batteries, Quickie with Bob - Alien Matter; Who's That Noisy; Questions and E-mails: Evolution Falsifiable, Headgear; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: 3D Printing, Morgellons Update, State Science Standards, Lake Vostok, Hard Drive Breakthrough; Special Report: Ouija Boards; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Derek Bartholomaus; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Speed Limit for Birds, Reading Brain Waves, Conspiracy Contradictions, Scorpion Inspired Armor; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Sean Carroll; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Stem Cells for Blindness, Chiropractic Neurology, Mass Psychogenic Illness; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Sounds in the Sky; Science or FictionInterview with Eugenie Scott; This Week in Skepticism; News Items: NECSS 2012, Photographic Black Holes, SOPA-PIPA, Homeopathic Burn Treatment, Ice Forms; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Tricorder X-prize, Sheldrake on Presentiment, Physics Cranks, Witchhunter Comes to US; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Martin Rundkvist; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Psychic Predictions 2011, Hacker Satellite, Testing Violins; Quickie with Bob - Lost World of Antarctica; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionSGU 2011 Year in Review; Special Guest Mike Lacelle; Best and Worst of 2011; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionSpecial Guests: George Hrab and Jamy Ian Swiss; Christopher Hitchens In Memoriam; News Items: Mammoth Bone Homes, Trillion Frames per Second, Neti Pot Dangers; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Randomness; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Pro-Measles Children's Book, Higgs Update, Mercury UFO, Hallucinating Color; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Menstrual Syncing; Swindler's List: Online Dating; Science or FictionInterview with Lawrence Krauss; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Trudeau Fine Upheld, Planetary Probes, Cloning a Mammoth, Kepler 22b; Who's That Noisy; Corrections; Science or FictionInterview with James Randi; News Items: Detecting Digital Manipulation, Curiosity Heads to Mars, Creationist Bill Defeated in NH, Scorpios Need Not Apply, Jetpack Flies with Jets; Special Report: Burzynski Clinic Intimidates Bloggers, with Rhys Morgan; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tomato Juice Color; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism: JFK Assassination; News Items: Power Balance Bankruptcy, FTL Neutrino Follow Up, Does Water Prevent Dehydration, Food Color and Taste; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: SILLY Bias in Scientific Reviews; Science or FictionInterview with Neil deGrasse Tyson; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Moon's Magnetic Field, Europa's Ice Surface, False Confessions; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: BMJ Poe, Catholic Pox Parties; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Stroke Turns Man Gay, Asteroid YU55, Pox Parties, US Government Denies UFOs, Man Confuses Moon for UFO, NASA's Orion Program; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Intercessory Prayer; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Climate Change Confirmation, Steve Job's Cancer, New GPS, Pre-Clovis Find; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Brush Before or After; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Banachek; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Seeing Through Walls, Malaria Vaccine, Luckiest Cities, New Name for VLA, Another Failed Prediction; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Richard Wiseman; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Jay Report from Italy, Faster Than Light Neutrinos, Reiki Doesn't Work, Ending Genital Cutting, Camping Prophesy Update; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Stephen Macknik and Susana Martinez-Conde; This day in Skepticism; News Items: Vitamins and Mortality, Megavirus, NDEs, More UFOs, Electrosense, Airborne Petition; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Steve Jobs Dies, Nobel Prizes 2011 for Physics, Medicine, and Chemistry, IgNobels for 2011; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionHighlights from the SGU 24 Live Streaming event; Interview with Australian Skeptics: Richard Saunders, Dr. Rachie Dunlop, Jo Benhamu; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Grail Craft Launch, A. sediba, Adaptation and Orgasm; Special Report: Siphonomores; Top 10 Future Technologies; Science or FictionSpecial Guests: George Hrab and Brian Brushwood; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Single Molecule Electric Motor, Registering Atheists; Special Report: Nature vs Nurture; Science or FictionInterview with Sara Mayhew; This Day in Skepticism; New Items: Chinese Scientists Plan to Capture Asteroid, Acupuncture and Acoustic Waves; Science or FictionLive from DragonCon 2011; This Day in Skepticism: 9-11 Comic; News Items: Diamond Planet, Homeopathic Water, Woolly Rhino, Editor Resigns of Global Warming Paper; Science or Fiction; Live Q and AInterview with Jad Abumrad; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Hurricane Irene, ISS Threatened, LHC and Super Symmetry, Alien Signals; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tin Foil, Skeptical Shout-Out; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Virginia Earthquake, Brand Loyalty; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tin Foil and RFID; Swindler's List: Functional Medicine; Science or FictionInterview with Paul Provenza; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Non-Growing Earth, Boiron Threatens Blogger, Woman Romance and Science, Space X Going to the Space Station; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: More on Helium; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Anti-Matter in Space, 3D Brain Mapping, Time Shift, 4-Time Lottery Winner; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Robert Johnson; Science or FictionInterview with Elizabeth Loftus; This Day in Skepticism - Life on Mars; News Items: The 27 Club, Blood-Red Lake, Earth Trojan Asteroid, Radioactive Heat; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: If It Can't Be Measured; Science or FictionInterview with Bill Nye; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Skeptical Conferences, Victory for Evolution in Texas, New Moon for Pluto, Life in the Universe, Connecticut Chupacabra; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionLive from TAM9; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Comet Elenin, Forces of Darkness, Science Proves the Bible (Not), Last Shuttle Launch, Pastafarian Headgear, Organic Water, Graphene Water Battery, Youngest Dinosaur Fossil; Live Q&A: Skeptical Wins, 24 Hour Live SGU Show, Reconciling Faith and Skepticism, Craniosacral Therapy, Favorite Science Jokes, Sam Harris, How SGU Started; Science or FictionInterview with Matthew Chapman; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Hypnotized to Death, Color of Extinct Birds, Magnetic Microprocessors, Twintuition; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mail: Creationist Arguments; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Classifying Galaxies, More Pareidolia, Easter Island Elixir, Driverless Cars, Elevatorgate; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Eugenie Scott; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Tau Day, Body Temperature of Dinosaurs Measured, Magnets and Blood Flow, Guru in Sweat Lodge Death Convicted, Close Call for the Space Station; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Michael Waterhouse; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: We Are All Mutants, Human Gecko, Creationists Infiltrate Geology Meeting, Battery Man; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Two New Elements, The Decline Effect, Zicam Inventor Arrested, Lasers from Human Cells, Mood Ears; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: The Enemy Within; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: Phil Plait; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: SGU-24, Psychic Tip, Explosion on Sun, Moon Origin, UFO Nazis; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Jamie Bernstein; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Predicting Earthquakes; Mapping the Brain; Implanting Memories; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionThis Day in Skepticism; News Items: Rapture Rationalizations, Fake Moon Rock, Dark Energy Confirmed, Religious Right vs Women's Rights, Preparing for a Zombie Apocalypse; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Banning Marmite; Science or FictionInterview with James Randi; This Week in Skepticism; News Items: Rapture, Another Cancer Cure, Gut Bacteria and Behavior, Habitable Exoplanet, Higgs False Alarm; Who's That Noisy; Swindlers List: Bidsell; Science or FictionInterview with Jon Ronson; This Week in Skepticism; News Items: Einstein Right Again, Mark Geier's License Suspended, Moon Microbe Mystery, Steytlerville Monster; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Yap Money; Science or FictionThis Day in Science and Skepticism; News Items: Six years of SGU, Easter Island Controversy,Bin Laden Conspiracies; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Seth Shostak; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: A Skeptic in Oz, More Creationism in Texas, Higgs Rumor; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Iszi Lawrence; This Week in Skepticism; News Items: Hottel UFO Document, New Method to find Exoplanets, Plans for NASA Shuttles, Power Balance Lawsuit, Nails of Christ; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionSGU Live from NECSS 2011; Special Guest Rogue: John Rennie; News Items: Gayveman, Cosmic Engineering, Homeopathy for Radiation and Vertigo, Evidence and Radiation Risk; You Know You're a Skeptic If; Science or Fiction; Live Q&A: Time Travel, Fecal Transplants, Skeptical ObligationThis Day in Skepticism: The Mercury 7; News Items: Pioneer Anomaly Solved, Pigasus Awards, Wakefield and Somalis, Boy Genius; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Thorium Reactors; Science or FictionInterview with Kenny Feder; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Colorado UFO, Breaking Heisenberg, Dinosaur Petroglyph; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Dinosaur Taxonomy; Science or FictionThis Week in Skepticism: Hale Bop Cult; News Items: Meier Earthquake Non-prediction, Swarm Robots, Sexual Preference, Pre-biotic Chemistry, Science fact vs fiction; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Radiation Hormesis, Overunity, Fecal Transplants; Science or FictionInterview with Mark Mervine; This Week in Skepticism; News Items: Japan Earthquake, Time Traveling Particle, Finding Atlantis, TAM9 From Outer Space; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Corrections - Magellan and DNA Computing, Ambit Energy; Science or FictionInterview with Ben Radford; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Meteorite Bacteria, Biological Computers, Super Full Moon, Imam Retracts Support for Evolution; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Definition of Skeptic; Science or FictionInterview with Eric-Jan Wagenmakers; This Day in Skepticism: Limelight; News Items: Predicting Earthquakes, Growing Fuel, Neutron Star Superflluidity, Heidi Follow up; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Information Follow up, 10,000 Years in the Future; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Joshie Berger; This Day in Skepticism: Galileo Censored; News Items: Internet Kill Switch, Japan to Trawl for Space Junk, Watson on Jeopardy!, Lie to Me; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Lost Information; Science or FictionInterview with Kevin Folta; News Items: Jovian in the Outer Solar System, Haunted Theme Park Ride, Heidi the Cross-eyed Psychic Opossum; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Product Reviews; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Jeff Ainslee; News Items: Processed Food and IQ, Bacterial Intelligence, Skin Cell Spray Gun, Treating Trauma with Herbs, Jerusalem UFO; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Dr. Ray Greek - The Science of Animal Models; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Homeopathy Pseudoscience, Teachers Cautious about Evolution; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Countering Fallacies; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionNews Items: Jack LaLanne dies at 96, Cold Fusion Again, The Cochrane Review of Statins, Astrologists Angered, More on Education; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Alien DNA; Science or FictionNews Items: No Ghosts in my Backyard, Simulating Earth, Reaction to Bem's Psi Research, Engineered Chickens, Cloning Mammoths; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Sun as Battery, Land Sharks; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Phil Plait; News Items: Molten Exoplanet, BMJ Slams Wakefield, Creationist Teacher Fired, Galactic Black Holes; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Nassim Haramein; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionPredictions 2010 and 2011; News Items: Mysterious Bird Deaths, Predictions from 1931, Mars News in 2010, Apocalypse 2011, Printing Solar Cells; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Thomas Kuhn; Science or Fiction2010 Year in Review; Best and Worst of 2010; In Memoriam; SGU Stats; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionNews Items: Arsenic-Based Life, Buttology, V-Steam, Singing Mice, The Real daVinci Code; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Power Bands with James Randi and the SkepticBros; Science or FictionInterview with Dan Gardner; News Items: Piltdown Anniversary, Hydrogen Production, Voyager Leaves Solar System, Slushball Earth; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Alien Plants vs Animals; Science or FictionSGU Live in Sydney Australia; News Items: New Crystal Skull, Roger Penrose Before the Big Bang, Chimps Outwit Human Traps, Anti-Antivax Activism; Special Report: Masonic Conspiracy Theories; Science or Fiction; Live Q&A: Scientists Baffled, Size of Quantum Effects, Sympathectomy, Future of Skepticism, Pseudo-ExpertsSGU Live in Vancouver with Special Guest: George Hrab; News Items: SETI 50th Anniversary, Antimatter Breakthrough, Nanoparticles and Glowing Trees, Oprah Promotes Psychic Surgeon, Latest PSI Research, Bending Time and Space; Live Q&A: Neurology of Belief, Coincidence, Multi-Level Marketing; Science or Fiction with Special Guest Fraser CainSpecial Guest: Richard Saunders; News Items: Eken Power Bands; Your Questions and E-mails: Frozen Stiff, Cockroach Brains, Deal or No Deal; Name That Logical Fallacy: Argument from Silence; Special Topic: Religious Skeptics; Science or FictionInterview with D.J. Grothe; News Items: NASA Discovers Mysterious Bubbles, Exploiting "Psychic" Kids, More Homeopathy Spin; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Lunar Weather Predicting, Caffeine and Sperm Count; Science or FictionNews Items: Carl Sagan Day, Mystery Missile, LHC Big Bang, The Twinkie Diet, Hamburger Experiments Redux; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Spinning Spaceship, Ear Light; Science or FictionInterview with Jamy Ian Swiss; News Items: Psychic Cat, 100 Year Starship Project, Cure for Common Cold, Life on the Moon, Alien Ballot Defeated; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Banana Ripening; Science or FictionNews Items: Ghosts Calling Cellphones, Hawking Radiation, More On Radioactive Decay Rates, The Science of Medicine, NECSS 2011, Physics.org Award Nomination; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Time Traveling Cell Phone User; Interview with SGU Forums Moderators; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Brian Trent; News Items: Benoit Mandlebrot 1924-2010, Stem Cell Funding, Do Mummies Get Cancer, Asteroids Buzz Earth; Your Questions and E-mails: Whale Poop Correction, T-Rex Blood Cells, Help - My Friend is a Pseudoscientist; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Ben Goldacre; News Items: Dark Matter Strangeness, Vaccine Case in Supreme Court, Gliese 581g Follow Up; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Magic Burgers; Science or FictionNews Items: 2010 Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Chemistry and Physics, 2010 IgNobels, Diesel from a Stone; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Mass and Gravity, Science Education, Laughing Hyenas; Science or FictionInterview with Bug Girl; News Items: New Moonlanding Footage, UN Alien Ambassador, Poor Science Education, New Force of Nature?, Goldilocks Planet; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Simon Singh; News Items: Losing Your Religion, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Dirty Electricity, Origins of Moons, Halfalogue; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Ben Radford, Joe Nickell, and Karen Stollznow; News Items: Modern Geocentrism, Irish Minister of Science Scandal, Robot Skin, No Link between Thimerosal and Autism, Canadian Government Muzzles Scientists, Crop Circle Sting; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Carol Tavris; News Items: Stephen Hawking on God, Magnetic Mom, Organic Strawberries, Burning the Quran, Pyschic Incites Mob; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Donald Prothero; News Items: Thorium Power, Impacts and Extinction, Spontaneous Combustion, Enfield Poltergeist, Ghost Train; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Mitochondrial Eve Follow Up; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: Phil Plait; News Items: Phil Plait's Bad Universe, Solar Flares and Radioactive Decay, Competition in Evolution, The Science of Zombies, Kurzweil Responds to Myers, Kaku on UFOs; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Bruce Hood; News Items: Banning Wi-Fi, Psychic Finds Wrong Body, Kurzweil on Brain Complexity, Magnetars and Black Holes; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Aubrey de Grey; News Items: Evolving Simulated Intelligence, Proximal Intercessory Prayer, Bermuda Triangle Solved, Booty Enhancement Spell, Censoring Skepticism featuring Interview with Rhys Morgan; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionNews Items: DIY Genetic Testing, Coronal Mass Ejection, More Evidence for Warming, Analyzing the Future, Misfortune Teller; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: More on Dieting; Science or FictionInterview with Jim Underdown; News Items: Homeopathy in the UK, Cosmology with no Big Bang, Ghost Ship, Meat and Weight Control; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Biodynamic Farming, Orgel's Laws; Science or FictionInterview with Randi & Banachek; News Items: Report from TAM8, Monster Star, Anti-Vax in Oz, Kabbalah Bracelet, Monkey Fossil, Monkeys in the Pants, Libel Tourism Bill; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionLive Recording from TAM8; News Items: Roswell Remembered, Nuclear Explosion in Space, Pepsigate, Energy Vampires, Gravitons and Black Holes, Obesity and Inactivity, Climategate Update, Planck Image of the Universe; Live Q&A: NESS Activities, Do Skeptics Ever Win?, Positive Attitude and Healing, Science of Love, SGU Editing, Art in Skepticism, True Believer Interviews, Live Million Dollar Challenge; Science or FictionGuest Rogue: George Hrab; News Items: Fin to Limb Evolution, Pat Boone on Laws of Physics, Ice Patch Archaeology, Stephen Barrett Sued; Your Questions and E-mails: Flag Worship; Science or FictionNews Items: Whooping Cough Epidemic, Whaling Film Questioned, Superconductor Roadblock, Call to Ban Homeopathy; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Orbital Periods, Sunscreen; Science or FictionInterview with Sanal Edamaruku; News Items: Growing Livers, Immortal Jelly, Gay Clinic, Space Storm Warning; Science or FictionNews Items: Hayabusa Returns, Einstein's Brain, Largest Radio Telescope Array, Amityville Horror House for Sale; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Cursed Cell Phone Number, Soy, Magic Bee Juice; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Steve Matheson; News Items: Life on Titan, Vulture Threatened by Pseudoscience, WHO and H1N1; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Orbit of Phobos; Science or FictionSpecial Guests: Fraser Cain and Pamela Gay; News Items: X-37b Space Plane, Synthetic Bacteria, Hollow Phobos, Acupuncture Mechanism?, Guatemala Sinkhole; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Salt Substitute; Science or FictionInterview with James Randi about Martin Gardner; News Items: Energy of Early Life, End for Mars Phoenix Lander and Atlantis, Vaccine Safety, Accepting Science, Exonerated by Acupuncture; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionNews Items: Cell Phone Cancer Update, Why Does Matter Exist, Applied Kinesiology, BMA Trashes Homeopathy, Early Bird Feathers, Ball Lightening, Pesticides and ADHD; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: Massimo Pigliucci; News Items: Nonsense on Stilts, Definition of Siphon, Neanderthal Interbreeding, Evolution in Alabama Politics, Science of Morality; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionNews Items: 5 Years of SGU, Zettabytes, Prayer and Critical Thinking, Oil Spill Conspiracy, Life on Mars - Not, How to Build a Time Machine, Man Claims 70 Years Without Food or Water; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Corrections, Croatian Girl Follow up; Science or FictionInterview with Dr. Dean Edell; News Items: 20 Years of Hubble, Nanodots, Boobquake, Stephen Hawking on Aliens, Noah's Ark; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Intelligence and Science; Science or FictionLive from NECSS 2010, with Special Guest: James Randi; Items: Volcano in Iceland, Near Death Experiences, Sound Bullets, Injured by Price Scanner, Singh Libel Suit dropped, Two Moms and a Dad, Girl Speaks German After Coma; Science or Fiction; Live QuestionsInterview with Seth Shostak; News Items: Apollo 13, Water on Mars, Bioprinting, Scientific Literacy in the US, Dawkins vs The Pope; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Colour Therapy; Science or FictionNews Items: Area 51 Declassified, Ununseptium, SBM visits NCCAM, Copper Magnetic Jesus Bracelet; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Human Population, Dutch Psychic Follow up; Name That Logical Fallacy: The Genetic Fallacy; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: Eugenie Scott; News Items: Update from the NCSE, Fighting Cancer with Nanoparticles, Prison Psychics, Changing Morality with Magnets; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Skeptics and Atheists; Science or FictionInterview with George Hrab; News Items: Rise of the Dinosaurs, Woman X, Starchild Update; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Evangelical Listeners; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Greg Grunberg; News Items: When Homeopaths Attack, Texas Textbook Hubbub, Bacterial Fingerprint, Chief Exorcist, Biggest Quantum State; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Power Balance; Science or FictionNews Items: Jenny on Huffpo, Autistic Pets, See-through Pain, Homeschooling and Evolution, Here's Your Jetpack, Spirits in a Bottle; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Richter Scale, Raining Fish Follow Up, Inner Space; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: James Randi; News Items: Chile Earthquake, Darwinius Revisited, Raining Fish, Acupuncture for Depression, Haunted Hotels; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Contrarion vs Skeptic, Personality Tests; Science or FictionInterview with Daniel Wilson; News Items: Homeopathy Smackdown in UK, What Darwin Got Wrong, The Bloom Box, Geller Aids Cops; Who's That Noisy; Science or FictionNews Items: Rom Houben Update, Solar Energy Breakthrough, Psychic Killed; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Gas from Carbon, Thomas Paine, Knocked Out; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: Brian Dunning; News Items: Enceladus Update, Synthetic Organisms, Spray On Glass, Gasoline from Carbon, Oral Conception; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy: False Analogy; Science or FictionInterview with Simon Conway Morris; News Items: Fusion Breakthrough, Andrew Wakefield Rebuked, Return of Death Cat; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Lady Gaga Illuminati; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: Daniel Loxton; News Items: Book Release: Evolution, Dowsing for Bombs, Alien Life on Earth, Ginger Dinosaurs, I have Lizards in my Pants; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Addiction; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Jon Rosenberg; News Items: Dead Bodies, Blond Warrior Princesses, Trees on Mars; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Correactology, Ayn Rand; Science or FictionSpecial Guest: Richard Saunders; News Items: TAM Australia, Tetrapod Footprints, Airport Security - with Bruce Schneier, Nearby Supernova, Cancer Miracle; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Evil Skeptics; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionSpecial Report: H1N1 Flu Pandemic Update - With Steven Novella, David Gorski, Mark Crislip and Joe AlbietzInterview with D. J. Grothe; News items: Predictions for 2009 and 2010, The G-Spot Controversy, New Stellar Companion; Who's That Noisy; Your E-mails and Questions: Brain Capacity; Science or Fiction2009 Year in Review - with Special Guests Phil Plait and Mike Lacelle; SGU and Science News of 2009; Science and Skepticism in the Last Decade; Science or Fiction Stats; SGU in 2010Interview with Michael Specter; News Items: Dark Matter WIMPS, Synaesthesia; Your Questions and E-mails: The Future of Skepticism, LHC Risk with Brian Cox; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyNews Items: Steorn Still At It, Computer-Brain Interface, Ancient Ruins in the Caribbean, Octopus Coconuts, Homeopathic Suicide; Your E-mails and Questions: Holodeck Food; Special Report: Coalition for Libel Reform; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyNews Items - With Special Guest Phil Plait: Denver Aliens, Bird Speciation, Blinded by Faith, Spiral over Norway, Uranus Tilt, Methane on Mars; Your Questions and E-mails: Homeopathy Ads; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Steven Thoms; News Items: Age of Autism Scandal, Porkenstein, Fat Murder Hoax; Your Questions and E-mails: ClimateGate Feedback; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyNews Items: LHC Online, Coma and Facilitated Communication, ClimateGate, CrocoDuck; Your Questions and E-mails: Speaking in Tongues; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Kenny Feder; News Items: New Mammography Guidelines, Water on the Moon, Dark Flow, Lee Harvey Oswald Photo, Movie Reviews; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyNews Items: Psychic Finds Skeleton, Dystonia Flu Shot Follow Up, More LRO Images, Paying for Prayer; Your Questions and E-mails: Wave Particle Duality; JREF Announcements; Special Report from TAM London with Simon Singh, Jon Ronson, and Adam Savage; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyNews Items: Carl Sagan Day, Nutt Job, Dystonia after Flu Shot, Spontaneous Human Combustion Case; Interview with Michael Goldstein - starting a local skeptical group; Rebecca reports from TAM London with Phil Plait, Chris French, and Christina Martin; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyNews Items: Swine Flu Scams, Hulda Clark Died of Cancer, The Physics of Homeopathy, Scientology Trouble, Suzanne Somers Cancer Quackery; Your Questions and E-mails: Size of the Universe (With Special Guest - Pamela Gay), Mad Scientists, Suspended Animation; Science or Fiction; Whos That NoisyInterview with James Randi; News Items: LHC Future Attack, Magnetic and Copper Bracelets; Balloon Boy; Lunar Plume Update; Giant Spider; Special Report: Rebecca from Bangkok; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Jack Horner; News Items: NASA Shoots the Moon, Saturn's Rings, Hypno Cat, Simon Singh Update; Your Questions and E-mails: Plasma Rocket, This Man; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Daniel Hooper; News Items: Premanand In Memoriam, Nobel Prizes 2009, Ardipithecus Ramidis, Autism Prevalence; Interview with Brian Cox; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Mark Edward; News Items: Premanand Statement, Dinosaur News, Nanotube Springs, Cameron and Comfort on Darwin, Couple Jailed over Homeopathy Death; Your Questions and E-mails: Spiritual Advice, Life Signs, Speed of Light; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Michael Vassar; News Items: Raptor Rex, Bill Maher Antiscience, Panama Monster; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyLive from NECSS with Special Guest Richard Wiseman; News Items: Charlie Sheen 911 Truther, Quantum Amnesia, Hulda Clark Dead, Gonzalez Therapy Fail, What's in Your Wallet, Exomoons, Great Tits Eat Bats; Special Report: The Yale Study; Science or Fiction; Live QANews Items: Live from DragonCon 2009, Google UFO, Mongolian Death Worm, Chupacabra in Texas, Magnetic Monopole; Live Q&A; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Adam Savage; News Items: Multitasking, Methane Fog on Titan, Google Nessie, Evolving Mice; Your Questions and E-mails: Appendix, iPhone Crap App; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Jamy Ian Swiss; News Items: Surviving a Cataclysm, Zombie Apocalypse, WHO Says No to Homeopathy,Itako Fading, Dinochicken; Science or Fiction; Whos That NoisyNews Items: Battery Update, Super Planetary Nebulae, Adopt a Star, UFO Spikes; Your Questions and E-mails: Aquatic Ape, Caffeine Tolerance; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Michael Goudeau; News Items: Kepler Goes Online, Methane on Mars, MS Breakthrough, Placebo Medicine; Your Questions and E-mails: Birthers; Name That Logical Fallacy: Homeopathy Nonsense; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Skepchick Carrie Iwan; News Items: Teeth from Stem Cells, Stem Cell Clinic Raid, Laser Propulsion, Update on Simon Singh; Your E-mails and Questions: Origin of Matter, 4-minute Interval Training; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Jennifer Ouellette; News Items: Oldest Animal Fossils, New State of Matter, FDA Say Mercury Amalgam Safe, Past Life Hypnotism, Stressful Sweat; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with DJ Grothe; News Items: 40th Anniversary of Apollo 11, Copernicium, Thomas Jefferson and Evolution; Your Questions and E-mail: Dowsing; Science or Fiction; Who's that NoisyLive Recording from TAM 7; News Items: Microbot Plumbers, Archeological Dig, Sunspots Return, Blogs vs Journalists, Genie Sued; Science or Fiction; Live Questions; Rebecca's WeddingInterview with Phil Plait; News Items: Steorn Fail, BCA Responds to Singh, Salt Water in Enceladus, Uranium on the Moon, Apollo 11 Video, Impact Bad Astronomy; Science or Fiction; Whos That NoisyInterview with Richard Prum; News Items: Ancient Lakes on Mars, Smoke Ring UFO, FDA Zicam Warning, Missing Sun Spots; Science or Fiction; Whos That NoisyInterview with Brian Brushwood; News Items: Junior Supernova, Boy Hit By Meteor, A New Heuristic, Planetary Life; Science or Fiction; Whos That NoisyInterview with Richard Wiseman; News Items: Negative CAM Research, Chiropractors In Retreat, Quantum Mechanics, Flu Pandemic Update; Your questions and E-mails: Youngest Skeptic, Prescient Genes; Science or Fiction; Whos That NoisyInterview with Bruce Hood; News Items: Crop Circles 2009, Chronic Lyme Disease, Casino Feng Shui, UFO follow up; Your Questions and E-mails: Liver Flush for Gallstones; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Simon Singh; News Items: Newsweek vs Oprah, Volcanic Extinction, UFO News, Texas Update; Your Questions and E-mails: Evangelical Skeptics, Begging the Question; Science or Fiction; Whos That NoisyInterview with Phil Plait; News Items: Whooping Cough Increase, Scientology on Trial, RNA World, Rook Tool Use, Northeast Skeptical Conference; Your Questions and E-mails: Polonium Halos; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyNews Items: SGU 200th Episode, Missing Link Ida, GPS Failure, Stem Cell Quackery in China; Your Questions and E-mails: Candiru, If I Had a Million Dollars; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Rusty Schweickart; News Items: Simon Singh's Lawsuit, Ultradense Deuterium, Acupuncture Science, Last Fix for Hubble; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview With Rachael Dunlop; News Items: Four Years of SGU; Oprah Signs Jenny McCarthy; Dark Matter; Six Degrees of Separation; Homeopathy Death; Your Questions and E-mails: I Have Birds in my Pants; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Mark Crislip; News Items: Hidden Photons, Walking Seal, NASA and the Moon, Baby Chupacabras; Your Questions and E-mails: Hoagland on Iapetus; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Seth Shostak; News Items: Cassini Pictures, Smallest Exoplanet, Huffington Post Pseudoscience, Personal Attacks from Age of Autism, Kelloggs Settles FTC Suit; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyNews Items: John Maddox Dies, The Hand of God, Flying Microbots, Darwin Awards, Homeopathy Nonsense, Belief in Ghosts; Questions and E-mails: Corrections, Induction in Science; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Daniel Loxton; News Items: Dennis Lee Strikes Again, Computers That Do Science; Your Questions and E-mails: Home Energy Scam; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Paul Murray; News Items: Mind Controlled Robot, Giant Protozoan, More Jenny McCarthy Nonsense; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyNews Items: Cold Fusion Again, Evolution Education in Texas, Synthetic Blood; Questions and E-mails: Richard Saunders Open Letter to Pharmacists, Quantum Jumping, Super Chimney; Name That Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks; Science or fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Phil Plait; News Items: Pope on HIV and Condoms, 20th Anniversary of the World Wide Web, Canada Science Minister and Evolution; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Kenneth Miller; News Items: Stem Cell Ban Lifted, When Chimps Attack, Mellow Yellow, Prince Charles Snake Oil; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Kenny Feder - Clovis Find; News Items: Vaccine Decision, Designer Babies, Riversnake Update, TAM7 Info; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyNews Items: Virtual Snowflakes, Evolution of Sex, Revenge of Titanoboa, Google Atlantis, Catboy; Your Questions and E-mails: Missing Moon, Moon and Sun; Randi Speaks; Whos That Noisy; Science or FictionInterview with Angie McQuaig; News Items: The Pose and Darwin, Ben Goldacre vs the Media, Healing Laser; Your Questions and E-mail: Starseeds, the eHolster; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Whos That NoisyInterview with Jon Ronson; News Items: Wakefield Fraud, Wearable Computer, Amish Fireplace, LHC Delay; Your Questions and E-mails: Blood Type Follow Up, China Spacewalk Hoax; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Massimo Pigliucci; New Items: Singularity University, Mammoth Extinction, Smallest Exoplanet,Blood Type Pseudoscience; Your Questions and E-mails: Scientific Predictions; Science or Fiction; Whos that NoisyInterview with Tim Minchin; News Items: Mercury In Our Food, Vaccine Controversy Updates, Evolution - Lizards and Fire Ants, Obama UFO; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Alice Tuff; News Items: The Holographic Universe, Science Education in Texas and Louisiana; Your Questions and E-mails: Pheromones, Dyslexia; Randi Speaks: Not in a Name; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyInterview with Michio Kaku; News Items: Methane on Mars, Solar Storms, Mega MRI; Your Questions and E-mails: Young Skeptics; Science or Fiction; Who's That NoisyPsychic Predictions 2008; News Items: True Love, Jett Travolta, Christine Maggiorie, Detox Fail, Weblog Awards 2008; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy2008 SGU Year in Review: Best Skeptics, Worst Promoters of Woo, Coolest Science News, Funniest Moments, Favorite E-mails, and SGU StatsNews Items: Jeremy Pivens Mercury Toxicity, Death by CAM, da Vinci Sketches Discovered, Medium Experiments Follow up; Your Questions and E-mail: ET Life, Winter Myths; Science or FictionInterview with Richard Wiseman; News Items: Reading Minds; Burglar Trapped by Ghost
Your Questions and E-mail: The Bloop, Evolution Questions; Science or FictionNews Items: Age of the Sphinx with Dr. James P Allen, Supernova Reflections and Milky Way's Black Hole with Phil Plait, Searching for Dyson Spheres; Your Questions and E-mail: Skeptical Authority; Randi Speaks: Cold Reading; Science or FictionNews Items: Early Earth, Turtle Missing Link, Search for the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker, Power from Sound; Your Questions and E-mail: DNA from Hair, Magic Water, Starting a Skeptics Group, Carbon Footprint; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Steven Schafersman; News Items: Kevin Trudeau Smackdown, Placebo Acupuncture, NASA Recycles Urine, Reflexology in UK Schools; Your Questions and E-mail: Flu Vaccine, NESS in Video Game; Science or FictionNews Items: Exoplanet Pictures, Neuroscience of Telepathy, Jonestown Massacre, Science Attitudes; Your Questions and E-mail: More Info on Sperm Donation, Sleepwalking, Global Warming; Science or FictionInterview with Paul Offit; News Items: Junk DNA, Mini Nuclear Reactor, Chandrayaan-1 Update, Phoenix Ends, Child Witches; Science or FictionInterview with Greydon Square; News Items: Michael Crichton In Memoriam, Portable Space Shield, Oil from Fungus; Your Questions and E-mail: Due Diligence; Randi Speaks - Wrong!; Science or FictionInterview with Diana Blaney
News Items: Vampire Moth, New Type of Planet, Artificial Heart, Polygraph for Debates, Science Debate 2008 Update
Science or FictionInterview with Phil Plait
News Items: Psychology of Superstition, Another Solar Breakthrough, UK UFO, Announcing SkepticBlog
Your Questions and E-mails: Blacklight Free Energy
Science or FictionPerry DeAngelis Memorial Live Podcast
Special Guests: Steve Mirsky and Terrence Hines
Science or FictionInterview with PZ Myers; News Items
2008 Nobel Awards, Turing Test
Your Questions and E-mails: Darwin Quote, Cosmology
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or FictionInterview with Matthew Chapman
News Items: Dust and Snow on Mars, PETA Nonsense, Calorie Restriction Diet
Your Questions and E-mails: LHC Update, Correlation and Causation, Emergent Intelligence, Neanderthal DNA
Science or FictionInterview with Sharon Begley
News Items: LHC Problems, Worthless Acupuncture Studies, Japan Space Elevator, Belief and Credulity
Your Questions and E-mails: Real versus Scientific
Science or FictionInterview with Ben Goldacre
News Items: Goldacre LIbel Victory, Stellar Mystery, Creationism in the UK
Your Questions and E-mails: Pharma Conspiracy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Randi Speaks: The Media
Science or FictionInterview with Ben Radford
News Items: LHC Turned On, Elephant Math
Your Questions and E-mails: Bird Correction,Irradiated Food, Pseudoscience
Science or FictionSGU Live from DragonCon 2008 with special guests James Randi, Pamela Gay, and Derek Colanduno
News Items: The Milky Ways Supermassive Blackhole
Live Questions
Science or FictionInterview with Richard Saunders
News Items: WTC-7 Collapse, Neanderthal Tool Making, Rainbow Lady Follow Up
Your Questions and E-mails: Teleportation
Science or FictionInterview with Adam Savage from Mythbusters;News Items: Remembering Perry, Monkey Eludes Dragnet, Bigfoot Body Hoax Revealed, Robot with Biological Brain, The Future of Doping;Special Report: JREF Psychic Challenge Report;Science or FictionInterview with Captain Disillusion;News Items: Bigfoot Body Claim, Invisibility Cloak, Prince Charles on GM Food, Sprinkler Rainbow Lady;Science or FictionInterview with Phil Plait and James Randi; News Items: James Doohan Ashes Lost, Solar Power Breakthrough, China Weather Control, The Montauk Monster; Your Questions and E-mail: Where Does Matter Come From; Science or FictionInterview with Banachek; News Items: Edgar Mitchell UFO Claims, UFOs and Terrorism, Gas from Garbage; Your Questions and E-mail: House and the Therapeutic Diagnosis; Science or FictionInterview with George Hrab; News Items: New Plutoid, Detox Danger, Amanda Peet Defends Vaccines, Barbara Walters Disses James Van Praagh, Allah Meat; Your Questions and E-mail: Chaos Theory; Science or FictionInterview with Neil deGrasse Tyson; News Items: Black Hole Hubbub, Its Just a Cracker, Tiktalik Nonsense, Micro Laser Surgery; Your Questions and E-mail: Convincing Evidence; Science or FictionInterview with James Randi; News Items: Einstein Right Again, Conservapedia Denies Evolution, Controversial Chelation Autism Study; Special Report: Roswell 61 Years Later; Science or FictionInterview with Dr Dean Edell; News Items: Darwin-Wallace Anniversary, Tunguska Remembered, Creationst Bill Passes in Louisana, Nanowire Battery, SGU on Youtube; Your Questions and E-mails: Collective Skeptics, Body Fruit; Randi Speaks: Speaker Cables; Science or FictionSGU Live from TAM6; News Items: Ice on Mars, Crop Circle Pi, Japanese Water Car, Psychic Alleges Sexual Abuse, FDA Crackdown, Spa Reflexology; Special Report-Brian Dunning Present Here Be Dragons Video; Live Questions from the Audience; Science or FictionNews Items: Bacteria Evolve, The 100mpg Car, Unicorn Deer, Fishing Monkeys, Plutoids, Albinos in Africa; Special Report-Crystal Skulls; Your Questions and E-mails: Coincidence, Green Nanoparticles; Name that Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with Jon Blumenfeld; News Items: NPR Psychics, Mars Lander Update, Petaflop Supercomputers, Optical Illusions; Your Questions and E-mails: Casey Predictions; Science or FictionInterview with Walter Isaacson; News Items: New Hoax Alien Video, Solar Power from Sapce, Anti-Vaccine March on Washington, CAM in New Zealand Follow Up; Your Questions and E-mails: Cold Fusion; Science or FictionInterview with JPL Scientist Diana Blaney; News Items: Wi Fi Ban, New Zealand Considering CAM, Scientology Free Speech Follow Up, Medical Science Reporting; Your Questions and E-mails: Tasmanian Tiger Corrections; Least Skeptical; Science or FictionInterview with Carl Zimmer; News Items: Tasmanian Tiger Gene Resurrected, Mobile Phones and Pregnancy, Is Scientology a Cult, Supernova Caught in the Act, Interview with Michael Shull about Discovering Missing Matter; Your Questions and E-mails: Radiometric Dating of Mt St Helens; Update on TAM6; Science or FictionInterview with Martin Rundkvist; News Items: Einstein and God, The Vatican The UK and UFO's, China Quake Superstitions, NASA Announces Supernova Discovery, Creationism in Maine; Your Questions and E-mails: Wizardry Followup; Science or FictionSGU 3-Year Anniversary; News Items: Florida Anti-Evolution Law Fails, Florida Teacher Fired for Wizardry; Special Report: Bobs Haunted Tour; Your Questions and E-mails: T-Rex Proteins, Water Experiment, Misconceptions about Evolution, Consumer Reports and Homeopathy; Science or FictionInterview with Kirsten Sanford; News Items: Mystery Lights in Maryland, Evolution Freedom Law in Florida, Gary Null-HIV Denier; Special Report: The Real Iron Man; Science or FictionInterview with Simon Singh; News Items: Man Raised from Dead, Politics of Vaccines, Penis Theft Panic; Your Questions and E-mails: Oldest Plant, The SGU Drinking Game, Space Junk, Brain Gym; Science or FictionInterview with Eric Avery; News Items: Scientology Defection, Are Vitamins Harmful, Replicator Replicates Itself, ET Not Likely; Your Questions and E-mails: Age of the Earth, Magnetic Water; Science or FictionInterview with Yau-Man Chan; News Items: Skeptologists Shoot Complete, UK Psychic crackdown, LHC and the God Particle, Monty Hall Problem in Research; Your Questions and E-mails: Cursing in Sanskrit; Science or FictionNews Items: The Skeptologists, Expelled Again, Human-Cow Hybrid, Tantric Killing Fails; Your Questions and E-mails: Debunking Skeptics, Dinosaur Fossils on the Moon; Science or FictionInterview with Eugenie Scott; News Items: Rebecca's Asteroid, Airborne Lawsuit, Pregnant Man, Hypnotist Robber; Your Questions and E-mails: Robin Migration, More on Soap; Science or FictionInterview with Stephen Barrett; News Items: Arthur C. Clarke Dies at 90, Saudi Scholar Denies Holocaust, Michael Egnor on ID Podcast, Believers Stare at the Sun; Your Questions and E-mails: Boy Scout Follow Up, Cosmetic Pseudoscience; Science or FictionInterview with Ola Fincke about Science Education in Oklahoma; News Items: Ghosts in the Mind, US Government Settles Autism-Vaccine Case, Real Death Star, Drugs in the Water, The Skeptologists; Randi Speaks-about Gary Schwartz; Science or FictionSpecial Report: Timeshare Scams; News Items: Spaceprobe Anomalies, Aromatherapy Study, McCain on Autism and Vaccines; Your Questions and E-mails: CECTIC Skeptical Cartoon, Global Warming on Mars, Magneto Boy; Science or FictionNews Items: McFeng Sui, Anti-Scientific Medicine in South Africa, Type IV Civilization, Killer Robots; Your Questions and E-mails: Favorite Science and Skeptical Books; Science or FictionInterview with Robert FitzPatrick; News Items: Lunar Eclipse, Censoring Skeptics, Scientific Challenges of 21st Century, Dualism; Your Questions and E-mails: Naadi Palm Leaf Reading; Science or FictionInterview with PZ Myers; News Items: Bat Evolution, UK Officials Evict Ghost, Acupuncture and IVF, Alien Mind Control, Darwin Day; Your Questions and E-mails: Fasting; Science or FictionInterview with Richard Hayes; News Items: Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Dies,More Perpetual Motion, Voting in Invisible Ink, Canadian Snake Oil; Your Questions and E-mails: Organic Milk, Apocalypse 2012, SETI; Science or FictionNews Items: UK Homeopathy In Crisis, Creationist Research Journal, Facilitated Communication in the Courtroom, ABC Drama on Vaccines and Autism, Arabian Brain Drain; Your Questions and E-mails: Got Milk, Psychic Cheat; Name that Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks; Science or FictionSpecial Guests Fraser Cain and Pamela Gay from Astronomy Cast; News Items: Texas UFO follow up, Mars Bigfoot, Homer on Mercury, Asteroid 2007 TU24, Bionic Eyes, Coast to Coast Gets Punked; Your Questions and E-mails: Restless Leg Syndrome, Time Travel, Relativity; Science or FictionInterview with Brian Dunning from Skeptoid; News Items: Scientists Make Beating Heart, Divining Intervention, UFO over Texas, Reaction to More Evidence Against Vaccines and Autism, Cruise Scientology Recruiting Video; Your Questions and E-mails: The K-T Extinction; Science or FictionInterview with John Rennie; News Items: SGU 5x5, The Reason Driven Podcast, Insects may have Killed the Dinosaurs, Biofuels; Your Questions and E-mails: Neti Pots, Healing Magnets; Randi Speaks; Science or FictionNews Items: New Science Based Medicine Blog, Psychic Predictions 2007, Edward to Channel Irwin, Masters Degree in Creation Science, Magic Amulets; Your E-mail and Questions: SGU for teachers, Magic Foot Pads, Quantum Entanglement and Warp Drive; Science or FictionSGU 2007 Year In ReviewInterview with Richard Wiseman; News Items: Rebecca's Pilot, Magic Leg, Creationists New Strategy; Your Questions and E-mails: Scientific Criticism, Cattle Mutilation, Eidetic memory; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Alex Tsakiris from Skeptiko about Paranormal Research and Skepticism; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Lawrence Krauss; News Items: Hucka-Bee, Moonbeams in Arizona, Chimp Memory, Anti-vaccine misinformation on Youtube; Your Questions and E-mails: Stem Cell Con, Information Theory; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Science and Faith, Computer Brain, Psychic Ripoff, Wifi and Autism; Your Questions and E-mails: Skeptiko on Skeptics; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Judgment Day Censored, Blue Ghost Followup, Death by Energy Medicine, Photo Memory Manipulation; Special Feature: Our Day at the Psychic Fair; Your Questions and E-mails: Bird Sex Correction; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Paul Kurtz; News Items: Judgment Day for ID, UFO Investigation, Universe loses weight, FDA Petition, Gas Station Ghost; Your Questions and E-mails: BMI; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Greydon Square; News Items: Phenomenon, Robot cars, Jehovahs Witness death, Fat is Healthy, Judgment Day, Follow up on Mange; Your Questions and E-mails: Special Request; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Ghosthunting Season, Report from the Homeopathy Conference, Rude 9-11 Truthers, Dinosaur Extinction, Mangy Bigfoot; Your Questions and E-mails: Supplements, Spine tingling; Randi Speaks: Jaque Benveniste; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Joe Nickell; News Items: Autism and Vaccines, Ben Stein on OReilly, James Watson Followup, The Dangers of Pseudoscience; Your Questions and E-mails: Honey, Flu Vaccine Myths; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Mark Crislip of QuackCast; News Items: Robot Marriage, Overeating Gene, New Dinosaur, Female Cult; Your Questions and E-mails: Watson on Race; Randi Speaks: Best Mentalist Trick; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Marc Abrahams of the IgNobels; News Items: Geller on NBC, More Acupuncture, Cell Phones and Cancer, World with Time; Your Questions and E-mails: Energy Follow up, Slain by Woo; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Jon Blumenfeld; News Items: Tom Cruise Bunker, The View of a Flat Earth, Fly Boy Follow up, Martial Arts Woo, Vaccine follow up; Your Questions and E-mails: 30 Year Battery, Orthomolecular Medicine; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Richard Saunders; News Items: Rebecca Wins, New Acupuncture Study, Academic Free Speech, Boy Survives Jet Ride; Your Questions and E-mails: Smart Sex, Colloidal Silver; Randi Speaks - Faith Healers; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Monkey Bird Love, Trouble for Trudeau, Free Energy, Medical Science, Judge believes in Elves; Your Questions and E-mails: HPV Vaccine, Autism Nonsense on Oprah; Name that Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with David Colquhoun; News Items: How the WTC Towers Fell, Burning Water, Extant Dodos; Your Questions and E-mails: SGU Affiliations, Peanuts, King Tut Follow up, Billy Meier; Randi Speaks: Mentalism; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Bill Nye the Science Guy; News Items: Airline Sacrifices Goats, King Tut, Is Race Real; Your Questions and E-mails: The Persistence of Myth; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleThe Fans and Rogues remember Perry DeAngelis; News Items - Jerry Andrus: Another Skeptic Passes, HIV Denial, Jesus Appears in Fence, Ben Stein Expelled; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzlePerry DeAngelis 1963-2007; The Psychology of Belief - a lecture by Perry DeAngelis; The fans favorite clips of PerryOpening Remarks by Steven Novella and Steve Mirsky; MC Todd Robbins; Live Questions: Autism Groups, Girls and Science, Nice Skepticism, Science Education; Science or FictionNews Items: Largest Planet Discovered, New Da Vinci Conspiracy, Korean Stem Cell Controversy, UK UFO Followup; Questions and E-mail: Unproven Therapies, CO2 from Walking, AI Sense of Humor; Name That Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Barry Glassner; News Items: Death Cat, FDA Shuts Down DCA, Exorcisms Gone Bad; Questions and E-mail: Ward Churchill Correction, The Man with No Brain, The Overview Effect; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Jimmy Carter; News Items: Ward Churchill Fired, Homeopathic Surgeon, UK UFO, Asian Parasite Killing Bees; Your Questions and E-mails: Electric Car, Brain Evolution; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Brian Trent, Author of Never Grow OldInterview with Scott Lilienfield; News Items: Most Distant Galaxy, Orbo Perpetual Motion Machine, Salt Water Fuel; Your Questions and Emails: Scientology and Homocide; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Barry Beyerstein In Memoriam, Black Cohosh and Liver Failure, Echinacea Meta-analysis, Jury Accuracy, Bishops and Floods; Your Questions and Emails: HIV and Condoms, Chiropractic and Colic, Sagittarius Dwarf Galaxy, Sickesz Follow Up; Name that Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Orac - The author of Respectful Insolence Science Blog; News Items: Do black holes exist, President Bush vetoes new stem cell bill, Legends for profit; Your Questions and Emails: Belgium skeptic sued, The Galileo gambit; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: SGU 100th Episode, 60 Years of Flying Saucers, Nano Drugs, Dino Big Bird; Your Questions and E-mails: Home Buying Pseudoscience, Magneto and Son, Acupuncture Brain Surgery; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Phil Plait - The Bad Astronomer; News Items: Creationism Poll, Academic Freedom, Mercury-Autism Controversy in Court, Mr. Wizard Dies at 89; Your E-mails and Questions: Rods, Zero Point Energy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Creation Museum in Canada, NASA on Global Warming, Chiropractic in VA Hospitals, Death by Pseudoscience, UFO Drone CGI, New Loch Ness Video; Your E-mails and Questions: Lunar Effect, Herxheimer Reaction, Chemtrails; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Creation Museum Opens, Licensing Psychics, Homeopaths Lame Response; Your E-mails and Questions: China Follow Up, Kevin Trudeau, UFO Drone; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with China Consultant Gareth Hayes; News Items: UK Scientists Reject Homeopathy, Boy Whose Parents Rejected Chemotherapy Dies, Scientology in Public Schools; Your E-mails and Questions: Is Science Made Up, Legislating Thought; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Fraser Cain and Pamela Gay from Astronomy Cast; News Items:Scientology vs the BBC, Rosie and 9-11, Star Kids, Multivitamins and Cancer; Your E-mails and Questions: Moo UFO; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Barry Beyerstein; News Items: The Encyclopedia of Life, Nanotech Spidy Suit, Bigfoot Endangered; Your E-mails and Questions: Corrections and Clarifications, Evolution Challenge; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Bug Girl - The Beetastrophy; News Items: Philly Shuts Down Psychics, Fire Melts Steel, Woman Hanged as Vampire; Your E-mails and Questions: Drake Equation, EM Sensitivity, Hitler Fallacy Revisited, Genetic Drug Therapy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Is Mental Illness Real, Earth-like Planet Discovered, Criminalizing Holocaust Denial follow up, Pill for Genetic Diseases; Your E-mails and Questions: Bacterial Flagella Follow Up, Vitrification; Name That Logical Fallacy - 9/11 Conspiracy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Susan Blackmore; News Items: More ID Nonsense from Dr. Michael Egnor, Criminalizing Holocaust Denial; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Quantum Computer?, Fermilab Flub, Dieting News, Time Travel, Meta Analysis; Your E-mails and Questions: Chiropractic Confusion, Death Star Conspiracy, Hugh Ross and Testable Creationism, Near Death Experiences; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: 9/11 Conspiracy Celebrities, Holy Water for AIDS, Astrology Fails Again, Fairy Hoax, Avoiding the Holocaust, Neal Adams on Fox; Your Questions and E-mails: Peanut Butter and Evolution, Peloop, When Birds Attack, Groupthink; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
Skeptical PuzzleInterview with David Seaman, DC; News Items: UFO news, Houdini exhumed, Buhhda boy returns; Your E-mails and Questions: PETA, GM foods, Satanic Barcode; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Robert Lancaster; News Items: Vernal Equinox, Prayer Meta-analysis, Creationist Teacher Fired, Polar Bear Euthanasia; Your E-mails and Questions: Pluto Corrections, Herbal Remedies; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Update on the Tomb of Jesus, The Revenge of Pluto, Robot Rights, More ID Nonsense; Your E-mails and Questions: ADHD, Nerves Conduct by Sound?; Name that Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Battle of the Diets, True Believers take on SGU, Modern Day Witch Trial; Your E-mails and Questions: Billy Meier Apologst; Name that Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Kenny Feder: The Tomb of Jesus and More; News Items: Update on Scientific Literacy, Human-Chimp Split, Mary on Pizza Pan; Segment #2. Your E-mails and Questions: Negativity, Vitamins, more on Angel Voices; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleTAM5 Interviews Part V: with Julia Sweeney, Richard Wiseman and The Onion Editor Scott Dickers; News Items: Angels Voices, New JFK Footage, Bigfoot Foot; Your E-mails and Questions: Psychics on Oprah, Zodiac Insurance; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleTAM 5 Interviews Part IV with Christopher Hitchens and South Parks Matt Stone; News Items: Psychic Healer, Score 1 for Evolution in Kansas, Paranormal Research Center Closes, Monkey Feng Shui; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleTAM5 Interviews Part III: Phil Plait the Bad Astronomer, and Mythbusters Adam Savage and Tory Belleci; News Items: Enviga Suit, Iran AIDS Cure, Creationists in Kenya; Your E-mails and Questions: Follow up on Global Warming, Youngest Skeptic; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleTAM5 Interviews Part II: John Rennie, Teller, Jim Underdown; News Items: Randi takes on Sylvia, The Hobbit Returns; Your E-mails and Questions: The God Question, Cults and Religion
Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleThe TAM5 interviews with James Randi, Todd Robbins, Hal Bidlack and Eugenie Scott; News Items: Report from TAM5, Sylvia Browne, Uri Geller, Tom Cruise the Christ; Your E-mails and Questions: Meat-eating Rebecca, Terminal Velocity; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Stem Cell Debate, Randi Psychic Challenge (with an interview with Jeff Wagg); Your E-mails and Questions: Government Conspiracies, Herbal Remedies, Skeptical Movement, Scientology; Randi Speaks: Whats That Line; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Spencer Weart, author of The Discovery of Global Warming; News Items: Stem Cell Updates, Enviga, Hawking in Space, Weight loss pill firms fined; Your E-mails and Questions: Corrections, The Moon, True belief skeletons; Randi Speaks: Coincidence; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: NeuroLogica Blog, Evolution in Cobb County, 2006 Predictions, Homeopathy in Scotland; Your E-mails and Questions: Salt Lamps, UFOs, Intelligent Forces, Chelation Therapy; Randi Speaks: Optical Illusions; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle2006 Year in Review: Join the Skeptics' Guide host and the rogues as they look back at the year in science, skepticism, and podcasting.News Items: Carl Sagan, Sylvia Browne Update, IQ and Vegetarians; Your E-mails and Questions: Santa Claus, Facilitated Communication; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle;Interview with B. Alan Wallace
News Items: Tree Octopus, Irans Holocaust Denial; Your E-mails and Questions: Science and the Supernatural; Randi Speaks: Communication; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Paleontologist Ken Macleod - New Evidence for the Single Impact Theory; News Items: Holiday shopping scams, NASA plans moon base, Flowing water on Mars?, Molecular manufacturing; Your E-mails and Questions: Hi from Down Under, Chiropractic HIV denial, Testing ID, High Tech Dowsing; Randi Speaks: End of the World and other nonsense; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Mark Crislip; News Items: Paranormal Computer Storage, ID in the UK; Your E-mails and Questions: Corrections, Einstein, Ghost Photos, Neurolink; Randi Speaks: Mentalism; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Orgasm Day, Science of Deception, MoD warns of Aliens; Your E-mails and Questions: Wonders of the World, top 10 Scientific Discoveries; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Seth Shostak; News Items: Qi-Gong on You Tube, Cryotherapy,Chicken-Tac-Toe; Your E-mails and Questions: Hallucinations, Chiropractic, Religion and Mental Illness; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Kent Hovind Convicted, UFO Mocumentary, Bigfoot in Academia, Learn while you Sleep, Dolphin Legs; Your E-mails and Questions: Edgar Cayce, Quantum Love, Distribution of Pseudoscience, Workplace Skepticism; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Richard Wiseman; News Items: Pseudohistory of Exorcism, Glossolalia, Elephant Mirrors, Holiday Weight; Your E-mails and Questions: Anti-skeptics, Fox Parkinsons and Stem Cells, Face on Earth; Randi Speaks; Science or FictionInterview with Michael Stebbins, Scientists and Engineers for America; News Items: The Physics of Ghosts and Vampires, What killed the dinosaurs?; Your E-mails and Questions: Hallucinations, UFO cults; Randi Speaks: People in Space
Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Geller's Heir, Human speciation, New Element 118; Your E-mails and Questions: The 7th Fleet, Moon Robots, Vegetarians, Vitamin Supplements; Name That Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks: Homeopathy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Stuart Vyse, Author of The Psychology of Supersition; News Items: Friday 13th, Teaching Evolution in Michigan, Science in the UK, Comet to hit Earth; Your E-mails and Questions: Water Cycle, Selling the Moon; Name That Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks: Aromatherapy; Science or FictionInterview with Michael Shermer - Author of Why Darwin Matters; News Items: Skepchick-dude Calendars, Sexual arousal, Harry Potter; Your E-mails and Questions: Autism, Skepticism and sensitivity; Name That Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks: Business Astrology; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Joe Nickell, Paranormal Investigator; News Items: Global Warming update, Face on Mars; Your E-mails and Questions: Lightening Rods, Psychic Astrology; Randi Speaks: Left Behind; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: James Randi Joins the Skeptics Guide, Male-Female Intelligence, Exorcism rape; Interview with Phil Plait, The Bad Astronomer, about Eris, Pluto, NASA and more; Your E-mails and Questions: OBE's, More on 9/11, Denial; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: 9/11 news, Report from Mexico, No Gulf War Syndrome; Your e-mails: Persistant Vegetative State, Math vs Science, Thinking about the dead, Moon Hoax; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Ed Warren Dies, New ESP claims, Evolution of Superstition; Your E-mails and Questions: Korean fan deaths, New UK Homeopathy law, Science beliefs, Recycling; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Kimball Atwood, MD; News Items: Pope and ID, Hitler and Stalin Possessed, Pluto not a planet, Kabbalah; Your E-mails: Archaeological conspiracies, Skeptical Soldier, Abiogenesis Pseudoscience; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Larry Sarner; News Items: Water Tree Solved, Mystery Creature in Maine, Creationism update, Planet definition; Your E-mails and Questions: Acupuncture followup; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Ken Feder; News Items: Evolution Survey, water tree; Your E-mails and Questions: Abiogenic Origin of Oil,Dinosaur Petroglyphs, Acupuncture; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Steve Salerno; News Items: Happy Birthday James Randi, Archimedes Palimpsest; Your E-mails and Questions: Science and Falsifiability, Skeptics track record, FDA; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Creationism Museum, Kansas votes out Creationists, Coulter throws down the gauntlet; Your E-mails and Questions: Exorcism, PC, Chiropractic, Singularity; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleNews Items: Possible increase for NASA budget, Indigo children; Your E-mails and Questions: Monkey eating eagle, Bird flight, Teachers respond to textbook criticism; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Bill Bennetta, The Textbook League; News Items: Rebecca Returns, Precious Bodily Fluids, World Jump Day; Your E-mails: Follow up on Neal Adams, Women in Science; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Neal Adams; News Items: Space Shuttle Mission, Asteroid near miss, Psychedelic mushrooms, Kevin Barrett and 9/11 conspiracies; Your E-mails: More on supplements, Peak Oil?; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Gerald Posner, author of Case Closed; News Items: Second hand smoke; Your E-mails: Binaural Beats, Aubrey de Grey; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle (answer plus new puzzle)Your E-mails: Theory of Evolution, Agnosticism, Magnet therapy, Regulating supplements, Neuroethics; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Steve Mirsky, Scientific American; News Items: Herbs for menopause, Anne Coulter and evolution; Your E-mails: Penta Water, Alcoholism a disease?; Science or Fiction; Skeptical PuzzleInterview with Zachary Moore: Evolution 101; News Items: Feng-shui, Hawking on space travel; Your E-mails: Consensus on Global Warming, God and the Big Bang; Science or FictionInterview with Phil Plait: The Bad Astronomer;News Items: Satans day, Skepchick infiltrates Christian Scientists;Your E-mails: Altruism genes, Follow up on 9/11 Hoax;Science or FictionNews Items: Skeptics Guide Forum; 9-11 footage; UK Doctors fight against Alternative Med; Your E-mails: Cancer Cures, Dream Interpretation, Science vs God, Suns temperature; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or FictionInterview with James Randi
News: Human/chimp hybrid, China mirageInterview with Ray Hyman; News: Bosnian Pyramid update, Mormon cult leader hits FBI list; E-mail: Paranormal mysteries, Science education, Scientology super powers; Name that logical fallacy; Science or fictionInterview with Eugenie Scott; News: UFO's in the UK, Scientology Superheroes; E-mails: Tracking Satellites, Drinking water; Science or FictionNews Items: Bosnian pyramids, Toxic Cruise; Your E-mails: Bubble Universes, Iridology, Black holes, and the Origin of life; Name That Logical Fallacy; Discussion: The Scope of Skepticism; Science or FictionInterview with Brian Trent, author of Remembering Hypatia; News Items: Sonoma Bigfoot revealed, Channeling John Lennon; E-mails: More on Hurricanes and Birthdays, Bananas and logical fallacies; Science or FictionInterview with Marilyn Schlitz, ESP researcher; >News: More on the polar ice caps, Sad Monkeys, spinal stem cells and mercury amalgam; Your e-mails: gene multiplication, Skeptical Tools; Science or FictionNews Items: Bill Nye, Tom Cruise, Time Travel, Global Warming, Happy Face on Mars; Your E-mails: Evolution, more on the flood, the psychosomatic effect and Science or Fiction(News Items - fish evolution - prayer in medicine,E-mail - Noah's ark - EVP - more on the solar eclipse, Science or Fiction )(Interview-Rick Ross, News Items: Solar Eclipse -The Woman who Never Forgets, YourE-mails: Panspermia -Hydrino power -Bigfoot -Microwaves, Science or Fiction )News Items (more on Scientology and South Park, Noah's Ark), Bigfoot or Bison, E-mail (Cancer quacks, creationism in UK), Science or Fiction, DNA vs the MormonsNews Items (Buddha Boy, El Chupacabra, Scientology and South Park), What the Bleep: Down the Rabbit Hole, Your emails (water on enceladus), Science or FictionInterview with Rebecca Watson - founder of the Skepchicks, News Item (Magnet Therapy, Tax scams, Plastic Scare) Your E-mails, Science or Fiction,News Items (more on ID, holy hardware), E-mail (G-spot, oil crisis, the 12th planet), Science or FictionInterview with Terrence Hines - author of Pseudoscience and the Paranormal, Science or FictionNew UFO Coverup, News Items (Randi, ID, Jesus in court) Email (cholesterol and colon cleansing), Science or FictionNews Items, Featured Website: Two sites on Science Myths, Feynman on Education and Textbooks, Your E-mail and Questions, Science or Fiction, Going Beyond Science?Interview with Tara Smith of Iowans for Science; News Items, Your E-mail and Questions, More on HIV Denial, Science or FictionNews Items, Ask the Skeptic, Science or Fiction, Two Views of American Education, Government and wacky scienceInterview with Eric Altman from the Penn Bigfoot Society, Psychic Predictions for 2005, Darwin DayNews Items: Did Castro Kill JFK; Science or Fiction; Discussion Items: Iran Denies the Holocaust, Cell Research Fraud in South Korea, Political Correctness vs Freedom of SpeechInterview with James RandiInterview with Jan Helen McGee - Psychic Detective, Victory for Science and Reason in DoverNews Items: Holiday Scams; Science or Fiction; Discussion Topics: Eye Evolution, Venus the UFO, Video Games and Seizures, Psychic DetectivesInterview with Wallace Sampson, MD - Editor of the Scientific Review of Alternative Medicine, News Items, Intelligent Design and Weeping IconsInterview with Tom W. Clark - founder of Naturalism.org, News Items, Intelligent Design UpdateIntelligent Design and Idiocy, Putting the Psi into Science, The Starchild Project, Science or FictionHalloween Ghost Stories, Astrology vs Astronomy, Science or FictionInterview with Joe Nickell - paranormal investigatorInterview with Glen G. SparksInterview with Chris Mooney: Author of The Republican War on ScienceUFO Landing Strip, Science or Fiction, Intelligent Design Update, Bigfoot Convention, Katrina Myths and Conspiracies9/11 Conspiracies, Science or FictionInterview with Steve Milloy, Science or FictionInterview with Bob Park: author of Voodoo ScienceIn Memoriam: Phil Klass and Robert Baker, Science or Fiction, Childrens BooksBush-The Pope-and evolution -again, Science or Fiction, Atlantis, Modern Witch Hunts, Science and HollywoodInterview with Steven Salerno: author of SHAM, Science or FictionThe Pope on Potter and evolution, Ghostbusting with Penn & Teller, Ask the Skeptic, Science or Fiction, QuackwatchScience Magazine's 125 things we do not know, Science or Fiction, Tom Cruise, Scientology and Psychiatry, CT Warning on e-scams, Ramada Inn in Stratford HauntedInterview with Michael Shermer, Science or FictionUpdate on Kansas Evolution Debate, Science or Fiction, Alternative Theories of MatterInterview with Massimo Pigliucci, Science or Fiction, Update on ID film in the Smithsonian InstitutionKansas Evolution Update, Science education failing in the US, Stem Cell Research, CropCircle Season.Intelligent Design, Reverse Engineering UFOs, Magicians, and Exploding Toads.We are excited to introduce you to Bill Nye's new podcast Science Rules! Bill takes phone calls and answers peoples questions about anything science related. Science Rules! Is out NOW - find it in your favorite podcast app.
-