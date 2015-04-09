Saturation of UFO-Belief in Our Culture Runs Deep
Andrew Danziger is a 28-year airline veteran, with experience in turboprops and Boeing aircraft. He was an international 757/767 captain for the last 14 years. He has served as an airline ground school instructor and check pilot in both simulators and aircraft and was one of the pilots to fly Barack Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign.
And like so many other aviation experts, he too has seen things in the sky he can’t explain. When he reported his own “close encounter” years ago, he was encouraged by their air traffic controllers to call The National UFO Reporting Center, who apparently tell pilots after debriefing that you’ll “never hear form them again or receive any additional information.”
So that is the official protocol? Pilots are encouraged to report unexplained sightings and encounters to NUFOC?
The saturation of UFO-belief in our culture is deep.
One Response to Saturation of UFO-Belief in Our Culture Runs Deep
You seem to have missed two UFO stories.
First, the entire Project Blue Book archives have been released.
Second, Obama’s aide and founder of the Center for American Progress, John Podesta, tweeted in February, “Finally, my biggest failure of 2014: Once again not securing the #disclosure of the UFO files. #thetruthisstilloutthere”
I thought he was joking and giving an evasive answer, but he’s serious about this, and he wrote the foreword for Leslie Kean’s 2010 book, “UFOs: Generals, Pilots and Government Officials Go On the Record.”
Leslie Kean blogged about Podesta’s tweet and UFO beliefs here:
