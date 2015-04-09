Saturation of UFO-Belief in Our Culture Runs Deep

Andrew Danziger is a 28-year airline veteran, with experience in turboprops and Boeing aircraft. He was an international 757/767 captain for the last 14 years. He has served as an airline ground school instructor and check pilot in both simulators and aircraft and was one of the pilots to fly Barack Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign.

And like so many other aviation experts, he too has seen things in the sky he can’t explain. When he reported his own “close encounter” years ago, he was encouraged by their air traffic controllers to call The National UFO Reporting Center, who apparently tell pilots after debriefing that you’ll “never hear form them again or receive any additional information.”

So that is the official protocol? Pilots are encouraged to report unexplained sightings and encounters to NUFOC?

The saturation of UFO-belief in our culture is deep.